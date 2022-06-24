Property tax experience prompts Frizell to seek Colorado House seat

Mike McKibbin

Douglas County

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver | June 24, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] Colorado legislators are often over their heads about property taxes, according to one of two Republicans seeking the state House District 45 seat on the June 28 Republican primary election ballot.

Lisa Frizell is running against Bill Jack. The winner faces Democrat Ruby Martinez — unopposed in the primary — in the Nov. 8 general election. Republican Patrick Neville, who now holds the seat, is term-limited. The district covers the Castle Rock area of Douglas County.

Complicated process

Frizell, the county assessor for the past eight years, said her work on property tax-related legislation prompted her to run for office.

"There are very few legislators who fully understand property taxes," she said.

Frizell said the recent voter repeal of the Gallagher state constitutional amendment that helped keep residential property taxes low left the details of assessments up to legislators.

"I thought it would be important to have someone who understands the complicated process in the legislature," she added.

"I'm very disturbed that state government has grown so astronomically in the last four years," Frizell said. "I'm all about solving problems and collaborating since more heads are better than one. Instead of mandates, we need to have meaningful conversations."

Frizell would also work to streamline processes to increase efficiency.

She also opposes the direction the Democratically-controlled legislature has taken concerning crime rates and the judicial system.

"I was very disappointed the legislature did not hold people accountable for (fentanyl) possession," she said. "They reduced the amount someone can have but that can still kill 500 people."

Energy independence to reduce living costs

"We need to reduce the cost of living, which is higher than many other states," Frizell added. "That's due mostly to energy prices, so we need to have energy independence and oil and (natural) gas is part of that solution."

Frizell said other energy sources such as renewable and nuclear have a role, too.

While Frizell said some issues such as affordable housing and housing demand are appropriate for government to address, she favors public/private partnerships.

"There is a lot of land owned by local and state governments, so let's reduce the cost to develop out of the gate," Frizell added. "We can do things to expand the diversity of housing to make it more affordable, too."

Frizell noted the state recently allocated $450 million to encourage development in that direction.

Lisa Frizell is running for state House District 45 in the Douglas County Republican June 28 primary election.frizellfor45.com

Broad understanding of issues

Jack is an activist, Frizell said, who does not have broad-based concerns about legislative direction.

"I'm really not sure what issues he's willing to dig in to," she added. "I am very interested in being part of solutions instead of just complaining and I think I have a broad understanding of what the issues are while he is more of an ideologue."

If elected, one of Frizell's first bills would require clerks and recorders to audit their voter rolls every two years. She went door to door to gather petition signatures to be placed on the ballot and used the county clerk's voter rolls to tell her where voters lived.

"There were a couple cases with a number of last names associated with a single address and some of them were registered voters from like five years ago," Frizell said.

She used the assessor's website to figure out who lived at each house, a process Frizell said should not be overly burdensome for clerk and recorder staff.

For more on Frizell, visit her campaign website. Several attempts to contact Jack for an interview were unsuccessful.

# douglascounty# republicans# primaryelection# statelegislature

