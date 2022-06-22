Volunteer wants to use experience to serve DougCo in Colorado House

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] Deciding to seek office was a "natural evolution" for one of two Republican candidates for state House District 43 on the June 28 primary election ballot.

Kurt Huffman faces Robin Webb. The district covers the Highlands Ranch area of Douglas County.

Republican Kevin Van Winkle held the seat until he was appointed to fill a vacancy in state Senate District 30. Huffman was appointed to serve the remainder of Van Winkle's term.

The winner of the GOP primary faces Democrat Robert Marshall — unopposed in the primary — in the Nov. 8 general election.

Getting active to protect neighborhood

Huffman said he decided to seek the office after becoming dissatisfied with his neighborhood's direction.

"Cars were being broken into and mail was stolen," he said. "I've lived there for around 20 years and I decided no one was going to force me out."

Huffman became politically active and volunteered for the last four years at the state Capitol.

"I kept seeing conservative values and personal freedoms not respected," he said. "They were reducing drug offenses from felonies to misdemeanors and I felt that was going to affect my neighborhood."

Still, Huffman said he never really saw himself as a state legislator.

"When I see a problem, I work to fix it as a general contractor and an engineer," he added. "So this is kind of a natural evolution."

kurthuffman.com

Appointment plus and minus for campaign

Huffman said his appointment to the House seat would last six months, giving him a head start on his legislative duties. He already has two bills to introduce if elected in November.

"So it may help (Huffman’s campaign) but it might also be a distraction," he added.

School, parental choice, and the freedom to choose medical care are some areas he plans to focus on, along with homelessness and helping prevent the state from entering a recession.

"I know people want their independence, they want us to address problems and reach a consensus on how we do that," Huffman said. "There are many things we agree on, so I believe we can work toward common goals."

For example, Huffman said state policies slowed new housing construction and drove up prices.

"I think there's a better solution than just increasing density," he added.

Huffman said the 2020 election controversy showed the need for more transparency in the election process.

"Douglas County was right to fight for the right to have their own vote counting system," he added of the legal actions taken to allow equipment other than Dominion voting systems.

"I think we need to look and see if the people on the voting rolls are still county residents because one of my neighbors received five absentee ballots for her grown kids."

Huffman wondered if those voters live in other states, "why can't we look and see what state they claimed as their home?"

Legislative experience key

Huffman said he differs from Webb in his opposition to lockdown orders during the initial days of the pandemic. He also pointed to his local political experience and volunteer work in the legislature.

"I've been involved in writing about a dozen bills and introducing around 30 and I'm the only candidate with local, county and state experience," he added. "I know I can pull all the Douglas County representatives together so we get heard by leadership."

For more on Huffman, visit his campaign website. Several attempts to contact Webb for an interview were unsuccessful.