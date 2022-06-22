DougCo voters to decide on continuing open space tax this fall

The Columbine Open Space and Trail is managed by the Douglas County Open Space & Natural Resources Department. Douglas County

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver | June 21, 2022

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] The Douglas County Commissioners plan to ask voters to extend the current 0.17% open space portion of the county's 1% sales and use tax this fall.

The commissioners earlier discussed whether to take the issue to voters in the Nov. 8 general election or wait until 2024, when the tax is due to end.

The county created the open space program in 1994 after voters approved a sixth-of-a-cent tax to protect over 63,000 acres of open space land. The tax also helps fund county parks and trails.

Words between commissioners

The discussion led to some words between the commissioners when Commissioner Lora Thomas stated, "I don't know what's going on here," more than once.

Commissioner Abe Laydon replied, "there are no surprises here. We've been having this conversation actively as long as I've been here."

Thomas responded that County Manager Doug DeBord told her there would be a "discussion about open space."

"Then I received a text message from (open space supporter Mickey Clark) thanking me for putting this on the ballot," she said. "I responded I hadn't agreed to put anything on the ballot."

Thomas said Clark replied that Commissioner George Teal said the commissioners would put the issue on the ballot.

"I know it's no surprise that we're always dealing with a little bit of controversy on this board," Laydon stated.

Clark was present in the audience and said she misunderstood Teal. She apologized for the mistake and stated Teal said he was open to such a move.

Teal eased his earlier concerns about the timing of a ballot measure in recent weeks.

"The timing is now," he explained. "I can recognize the wisdom of moving forward now and I believe we have a good case to bring to the people."

Commissioners face Sept. 9 deadline

DeBord said he scheduled an Aug. 9 presentation from the county open space citizen's committee, followed by a series of workshops to finalize ballot language. Final approval from commissioners at a business meeting would follow.

The county clerk and recorder needs to know what measures to include on the ballot by Sept. 9 and would like informal notification in July, DeBord added.

Teal said his only concern with that timeline is whether there's enough time to promote the issue and educate voters.

Clark agreed.

"We want to go out there with a consistent message and we don't want to pull the rug out from under constituents" who learn about the issue shortly before the election, she said. "We want to be fair, equitable and transparent."

Laydon noted the issue meets the "fiscal conservative priority of never increasing taxes or creating new taxes if we can avoid them."