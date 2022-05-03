Lone Tree, CO

Lone Tree gives city manager salary bump in new contract

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COC20_0fQpXQpw00
By Jeffrey Beall - Own work, CC BY 3.0City of Lone Tree

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver

Correction

This story originally stated Seth Hoffman received $52,400 more in his 2022 contract compared to his 2017 contract. Since his 2017 contract, Hoffman, along with most Lone Tree employees, received annual raises based on yearly evaluations. Those raises total $52,400.

The story also contained questionable salary information from Glassdoor that has been eliminated and replaced with more accurate information from a municipal government agency.

[LONE TREE, CO] The City of Lone Tree will continue to have Seth Hoffman head up day-to-day operation as city manager after the city council unanimously approved Hoffman's new contract on April 19.

Hoffman has been city manager in the 14,000-resident city since 2013.

According to Hoffman's new contract and his 2017 agreement, Hoffman received a $52,400 bump in salary over that five-year period. He was paid $167,600 in the 2017 agreement and will now receive $220,000.

According to 2021 data from the International City/County Management Association, member administrators of 20 municipalities in the metro Denver area with populations from under 10,000 to over 100,000 reported an average salary of $200,079 and a median salary of $192,688.

City managers commonly receive several benefits. Along with benefits given to all Lone Tree employees, Hoffman will continue to receive a $1,000 a month housing allowance, an increased supplemental retirement plan contribution of 10% compared to 2.5% in 2017, and an increased vehicle allowance from $250 to $500 a month.

Hoffman declined to comment on his new contract, said city spokesman Nate Jones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVo0A_0fQpXQpw00
Lone Tree City Manager Seth Hoffman |City of Lone Tree

Mayor Jaqueline Millet noted Hoffman started with the city as a project administrator in 2005, then served as economic development director, assistant city manager and deputy city manager until accepting the city manager's position in 2013.

Kevin Bommer, executive director of the Colorado Municipal League, said the municipal government advocacy organization does not track the tenure of managers and administrators.

"Usually, we expect to see about 4-6 years, but sometimes there are conditions that can make that shorter or even much longer," he noted.

Hoffman led way through pandemic

Millet said Hoffman "exceeded every expectation and challenge," including during the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic crisis.

"We had to cut much of the capital projects, delayed other projects, had to have a hiring freeze and furloughed several positions," Millet stated. "Seth had to implement all those cuts but we never laid anyone off."

Hoffman's breadth of experience helped in those situations, she said.

"We rely on sales tax revenue more than other cities, much like a mountain community," Millet added. "So, the pandemic hit us harder than some of our neighboring communities when Park Meadows closed. And it was on Seth to handle the budget cuts and still ensure employee morale stayed high."

The downturn also delayed the renewal of Hoffman's contract, she said.

"We usually like to take these types of things on in a 3- to 5-year cycle," Millet explained. "I would expect we'd take another look at this in 2025."

The new agreement noted the city council could consider an increase following Hoffman’s annual performance evaluation and the city budget process each year.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lonetree# citymanager# salary# sethhoffman

Comments / 0

Published by

Mike McKibbin is an independent journalist on Colorado's Front Range and covers Douglas County for NewsBreak.

Denver, CO
177 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Douglas County, CO

Mental health projects seek DougCo ARPA money

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas listens as Laura Ciancone, the county's mental health initiative coordinator, talks Thursday. |Douglas County/YouTube. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] More than $9.5 million of Douglas County’s $68.2 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds could help fund seven mental health-related projects.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock celebrates new library

A construction-themed Storytime was held at the Castle Rock Library during groundbreaking ceremonies for a new library on Monday, May 2. |Douglas County Libraries. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] Groundbreaking for a new library in Castle Rock drew more than 150 people Monday. The crowd included library, town and Douglas County officials to mark the official start of construction of the more than $23 million project.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Fentanyl in DougCo: 10 overdoses, 5 deaths

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, left, talks about the fentanyl crisis as county commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal listen. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] The battle to fight the fentanyl crisis in Douglas County will take work at the local, state and federal levels was one of the messages at a Tuesday night town hall meeting in Castle Rock. The county also needs more addiction counseling and treatment programs.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo reduces proposed health department staffing

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] Douglas County's health board decided to reduce staffing for the new health department during an April 22 workshop. Douglas County dropped out of the Tri-County Health Department last year over opposition to the department's mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Greywater pilot project aimed at cutting Castle Rock water use & costs

Rick Schultz with the Town of Castle Rock explains a Greyter greywater pilot project that filters shower water for use in toilets.Town of Castle Rock, Colorado. [CASTLE ROCK, CO] When residents in about 30 homes under construction in Castle Rock take showers in their new homes, they’ll be saving water.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo OKs $641K to reintegrate inmates and aid homeless

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] As the numbers of people experiencing homelessness increase in Douglas County, a new program at the sheriff’s department will try to help released jail inmates reintegrate into the community and educate residents on ways to help.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo discusses spending $4 million to run new health department

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] The first look at how a Douglas County Health Department would be staffed calls for potentially hiring more than 40 employees and spending up to $4 million.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Teen Court 2.0 coming to Castle Rock this summer

[CASTLE ROCK, CO] Teen Court is coming back to help Castle Rock teen offenders stay on the straight and narrow after the town council voted 7-0 Tuesday night to reinstate the program.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioners consider employee pay raises

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] More than 1,300 Douglas County employees could get mid-year pay raises in their June 30 paychecks if the county commissioners follow through on intentions discussed during a Monday work session.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock proposes first truck route

[CASTLE ROCK, CO] Growth and resident concerns about truck traffic in and near Castle Rock private homes have spurred the town to develop its first-ever truck route program. According to Jacob Vargish, the town's planning and traffic engineering manager, the program would reduce cut-through freight traffic in residential and historic downtown areas.

Read full story
5 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo updates wildfire plan due to growth

A map in the Douglas County 2011 Community Wildfire Protection Plan identifies areas where wildfire risk was present.Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] With wildfires now a year-round occurrence, fast-growing Douglas County has started updating its 11-year-old plan to help mitigate the often-disastrous events.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

New Castle Rock library needs no bonds or tax hikes

A video screenshot of a possible design of the new Castle Rock library, funded without a bond issue or tax hike.Douglas County Libraries. [CASTLE ROCK, CO] Castle Rock will replace the 46-year-old building that's served as its library for 19 years with a larger facility by next summer.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioners debate putting open space tax extension on ballot

The Dupont open space is among the many overseen by the Douglas County Open Space program.Douglas County. Correction: This story originally said the Douglas County open space sales and use tax rate was 1.17%. This is incorrect. The rate is 0.17% of the overall Douglas County sales tax rate of 1%.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo considers changing rules after many violations

Update: Commissioner Lora Thomas said during an April 12 update on home occupations that she remains opposed to the changes based on community input that is opposed. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] Hundreds of businesses may operate illegally from private homes in Douglas County, prompting the county commissioners to consider regulatory changes.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

Is DougCo prepared for disasters?

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] A large natural or man-made disaster could stretch Douglas County resources, but electric utility officials told the county commissioners Tuesday it has plans and equipment ready to respond.

Read full story
1 comments
Larkspur, CO

Larkspur voters to decide long ballot but no races

[LARKSPUR, CO] A lengthy election ballot in Larkspur does not include any contested races for town council or mayor, but voters will decide 14 ballot issues, including an increase in the town's lodging tax.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools cuts superintendent contract to three years

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] Concerns over another change in leadership and finances in the Douglas County School District led to a one-year reduction in the length of a proposed superintendent contract for Erin Kane.

Read full story
5 comments
Douglas County, CO

Kane's DougCo superintendent salary on par with nearby school districts

A contract to pay Erin Kane $250,000 a year for four years as superintendent is to be considered by the Douglas County school board tonight.Douglas County School District. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] The Douglas County School District will pay Erin Kane $1 million over the four years of her proposed contract as superintendent.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools wait for report to set funding request for voters

The Douglas County School District will likely seek a mill levy override and/or bond issue in November, pending final recommendations.Douglas County School District. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] A mill levy override and bond issue in the Douglas County School District could be one of three amounts, according to Sandra Brownrigg, chairperson of the district's mill bond exploratory ad hoc committee.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy