Lone Tree gives city manager salary bump in new contract

By Jeffrey Beall - Own work, CC BY 3.0 City of Lone Tree

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver

Correction

This story originally stated Seth Hoffman received $52,400 more in his 2022 contract compared to his 2017 contract. Since his 2017 contract, Hoffman, along with most Lone Tree employees, received annual raises based on yearly evaluations. Those raises total $52,400.

The story also contained questionable salary information from Glassdoor that has been eliminated and replaced with more accurate information from a municipal government agency.

[LONE TREE, CO] The City of Lone Tree will continue to have Seth Hoffman head up day-to-day operation as city manager after the city council unanimously approved Hoffman's new contract on April 19.

Hoffman has been city manager in the 14,000-resident city since 2013.

According to Hoffman's new contract and his 2017 agreement, Hoffman received a $52,400 bump in salary over that five-year period. He was paid $167,600 in the 2017 agreement and will now receive $220,000.

According to 2021 data from the International City/County Management Association, member administrators of 20 municipalities in the metro Denver area with populations from under 10,000 to over 100,000 reported an average salary of $200,079 and a median salary of $192,688.

City managers commonly receive several benefits. Along with benefits given to all Lone Tree employees, Hoffman will continue to receive a $1,000 a month housing allowance, an increased supplemental retirement plan contribution of 10% compared to 2.5% in 2017, and an increased vehicle allowance from $250 to $500 a month.

Hoffman declined to comment on his new contract, said city spokesman Nate Jones.

Lone Tree City Manager Seth Hoffman | City of Lone Tree

Mayor Jaqueline Millet noted Hoffman started with the city as a project administrator in 2005, then served as economic development director, assistant city manager and deputy city manager until accepting the city manager's position in 2013.

Kevin Bommer, executive director of the Colorado Municipal League, said the municipal government advocacy organization does not track the tenure of managers and administrators.

"Usually, we expect to see about 4-6 years, but sometimes there are conditions that can make that shorter or even much longer," he noted.

Hoffman led way through pandemic

Millet said Hoffman "exceeded every expectation and challenge," including during the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic crisis.

"We had to cut much of the capital projects, delayed other projects, had to have a hiring freeze and furloughed several positions," Millet stated. "Seth had to implement all those cuts but we never laid anyone off."

Hoffman's breadth of experience helped in those situations, she said.

"We rely on sales tax revenue more than other cities, much like a mountain community," Millet added. "So, the pandemic hit us harder than some of our neighboring communities when Park Meadows closed. And it was on Seth to handle the budget cuts and still ensure employee morale stayed high."

The downturn also delayed the renewal of Hoffman's contract, she said.

"We usually like to take these types of things on in a 3- to 5-year cycle," Millet explained. "I would expect we'd take another look at this in 2025."

The new agreement noted the city council could consider an increase following Hoffman’s annual performance evaluation and the city budget process each year.