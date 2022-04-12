Castle Rock, CO

New Castle Rock library needs no bonds or tax hikes

Mike McKibbin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGtre_0f7FT4LD00
A video screenshot of a possible design of the new Castle Rock library, funded without a bond issue or tax hike.Douglas County Libraries

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver

[CASTLE ROCK, CO] Castle Rock will replace the 46-year-old building that's served as its library for 19 years with a larger facility by next summer.

And it will be done — like other recent Douglas County Libraries projects — without voter approval of a bond issue or tax hike.

The independent district is the fourth-largest library system in Colorado, with nearly 1.7 million visitors annually as of 2019.

It has seven locations: Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, Louviers, Parker and Roxborough.

Savings instead of bonds

Executive Library Director Bob Pasicznyuk answered questions about the financing of the Castle Rock project in several emails.

Instead of asking voters to approve funding for new facilities, the district saved money into a capital reserve fund each year. Pasicznyuk said it required about five years of savings to fund the Castle Rock building.

The guaranteed maximum price contract for the building is in the $23 million range. The library board will need to approve approximately $2 million more for furniture, fixtures, equipment, moving services, signage and art this year, Pasicznyuk added.

Pasicznyuk said the district used certificates of participation financing in 2015 to begin its overall building project and get in front of construction inflation.

He noted the board wished to "discipline our expenses and use any increase for capital needs instead of asking voters for more support via a bond."

Pasicznyuk said the advantages of using savings include acting quickly to take advantage of favorable construction market conditions. Disadvantages include it taking longer and the district can lose buying power to inflation.

The funding method still allowed the district to approve annual employee raises for the last seven years, Pasicznyuk said. This year, the board allocated 8% to the overall compensation pool.

To help provide raises, the district relied on managing staff headcount, Pasicznyuk added. Currently, the district is down about 50 people from seven years ago.

"We've reduced our headcount through attrition – no layoffs," he added.

The district also implemented labor-saving technologies, moved some services to digital and relied on managers to achieve efficiencies.

More space, features in new facility

Prompted by growth in the Castle Rock community, the new library will add space and features to serve residents into the future. It also will provide a workspace for the library's district-wide services teams.

According to the district website, the current Castle Rock facility — a Safeway built in 1976 and renovated into a library in 2003 — is about the size of Lone Tree's library, while Castle Rock's population is three times larger than Lone Tree.

The new 62,000 square-foot building will be built in front of the existing library at 100 S. Wilcox St. and will feature about 42,000 square feet of dedicated library space, approximately 220 parking spaces, drive-through book return, interactive children's play space and will continue to house the district's archives, local history and collections.

Construction by Fransen Pittman General Contractors of Englewood will likely require 12-15 months. The district has contracted with OPN Architects of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to design the new library.

The project's first phase kicked off on March 30 when the Castle Rock gazebo was lifted and relocated to the CALF Lowell Ranch three miles south. The district donated the gazebo to the Castle Rock Band for its continued use and community enjoyment.

Construction fences will go up in the west parking lot on April 25, and customer parking will be relocated to the south lot, in front of the adjacent retail center. The existing library will remain open throughout the building process.

A groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. May 2 at the Castle Rock site is open to the public. It will include a light breakfast, coffee and juice, local dignitaries, photo ops, fun activities, and more.

Visit DCL.org/build to learn more about the building project.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# castlerock# douglascountylibraries# newfacility# bondissue# taxhike

Comments / 0

Published by

Mike McKibbin is an independent journalist on Colorado's Front Range and covers Douglas County for NewsBreak. He can be reached @ mikemckibbin5@gmail.com.

Denver, CO
143 followers

More from Mike McKibbin

Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioners debate putting open space tax extension on ballot

The Dupont open space is among the many overseen by the Douglas County Open Space program.Douglas County. Correction: This story originally said the Douglas County open space sales and use tax rate was 1.17%. This is incorrect. The rate is 0.17% of the overall Douglas County sales tax rate of 1%.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo considers changing rules after many violations

Update: Commissioner Lora Thomas said during an April 12 update on home occupations that she remains opposed to the changes based on community input that is opposed. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] Hundreds of businesses may operate illegally from private homes in Douglas County, prompting the county commissioners to consider regulatory changes.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

Is DougCo prepared for disasters?

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] A large natural or man-made disaster could stretch Douglas County resources, but electric utility officials told the county commissioners Tuesday it has plans and equipment ready to respond.

Read full story
1 comments
Larkspur, CO

Larkspur voters to decide long ballot but no races

[LARKSPUR, CO] A lengthy election ballot in Larkspur does not include any contested races for town council or mayor, but voters will decide 14 ballot issues, including an increase in the town's lodging tax.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools cuts superintendent contract to three years

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] Concerns over another change in leadership and finances in the Douglas County School District led to a one-year reduction in the length of a proposed superintendent contract for Erin Kane.

Read full story
5 comments
Douglas County, CO

Kane's DougCo superintendent salary on par with nearby school districts

A contract to pay Erin Kane $250,000 a year for four years as superintendent is to be considered by the Douglas County school board tonight.Douglas County School District. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] The Douglas County School District will pay Erin Kane $1 million over the four years of her proposed contract as superintendent.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools wait for report to set funding request for voters

The Douglas County School District will likely seek a mill levy override and/or bond issue in November, pending final recommendations.Douglas County School District. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] A mill levy override and bond issue in the Douglas County School District could be one of three amounts, according to Sandra Brownrigg, chairperson of the district's mill bond exploratory ad hoc committee.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Renovation work puts historic Greenland post office on solid footing

The historic Greenland Post Office building in Douglas County has a new foundation and walls after a renovation project.Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] A nearly 150-year-old building that served as the post office of the Greenland community of Douglas County for 86 years has a solid foundation, thanks to a county preservation project.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo picks Kane as new superintendent, hires second law firm

Erin Kane has been chosen as the new superintendent of the Douglas County School District.Douglas County School District. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] Erin Kane's selection as the next superintendent of the Douglas County School District was met with disappointment by opponents to the school board's conservative majority.

Read full story
15 comments
Douglas County, CO

Superintendent choice, lawsuit response highlight tonight's DougCo school board meeting

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO.] Months of controversy likely won't end tonight. The Douglas County school board is expected to name a finalist for its next superintendent, hire an outside law firm and respond to a lawsuit against the district and four board members over the firing of former superintendent Corey Wise.

Read full story
2 comments
Lone Tree, CO

Lack of candidates leads Lone Tree to cancel election...again

Lone Tree has canceled nearly all its elections for city council seats in recent years due to a lack of candidates.By Jeffrey Beall - Own work, CC BY 3.0. [LONE TREE, CO] For the third time in the last six years, Lone Tree voters will not cast ballots in this year's May 3 city council election.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board suit highlights Sunshine Week panel

From left: Robert Marshall, Kendra Carberry, Jeremy Jojola. Yesenia Robles and Kala Parkinson are on Zoom.Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition. [DENVER, CO.] The Douglas County School Board's recent decision to fire its superintendent turned the spotlight on open meetings laws. But the conflict isn't unique. Residents have accused school boards across Colorado of violating the state open meetings law several times.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Short-term rental regulations for DougCo?

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO.] The “fad” of short-term rentals brings many issues and concerns, especially to places like Douglas County without regulations to address the growing trend.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo superintendent finalists discuss division, staffing, money

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO.] Two finalists for Douglas County School District superintendent want to heal the division in the district, recruit and retain more teachers and support a potential ballot issue to raise money for the district.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Appeal discussion shows DougCo school board split remains

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO.] After a hastily called meeting Friday to discuss appealing an injunction against four conservative board members, the Douglas County School District board delayed the issue until the board's March 22 meeting.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

DougCo board sets teacher raises to make district more competitive

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO.] Douglas County School District teachers will be paid more under a new salary schedule starting next school year. The raises will help make the pay rate more competitive with neighboring districts.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Fire districts get $892 per forest call

The West Douglas Fire Protection District is one of five DougCo districts to receive help to pay for calls in the Pike National Forest.West Douglas Fire Protection District. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO.] — Five rural Douglas County fire protection districts recently received shares of $100,000 in federal money to help recover their costs for responding to calls in the Pike National Forest in 2021.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Kane vs arming teachers, Winsor favors ‘wrap-around’ safety support

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO.] — Erin Kane said she has never wanted teachers to be armed, while Danny Winsor took a big picture approach to school safety during separate appearances before the Douglas County School Board Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy