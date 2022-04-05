DougCo considers changing rules after many violations

Mike McKibbin

Douglas County

By Mike McKibbin/NewsBreak Denver

[DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO] Hundreds of businesses may operate illegally from private homes in Douglas County, prompting the county commissioners to consider regulatory changes.

Home occupation zoning allows limited commercial activities in a residential area that must be secondary to the primary use of the residence. It does not change the residential character or appearance of the home.

Commissioner George Teal said the changes would allow someone to run their business from their private property.

"This is the most violated set of regulations in Douglas County right now," he said. "If we have residents not complying with our zoning, that's a ticking time bomb."

Commissioner Abe Laydon noted the issue also surfaced because the COVID-19 pandemic forced many residents to find income sources from home.

Larger buildings, signs allowed in amendments

The proposed amendments would apply to class 2 home occupations already allowed in rural residential, large rural residential and agricultural 1 zone districts. They only apply to parcels of 4.5 acres or larger.

The amendments address cases where a business operates from a private home, not people who work from a home office.

The changes would:

• Allow residents to work "from" home instead of "at" home;

• Increase the size of an accessory building that can be used for a business from 1,500 to 3,000 square feet;

• Allow one sign of not more than 4 square feet in size;

• Limit vehicle trips to four per day; and

• Limit the size of vehicles and trailers to 40,000 pounds.

In February and March, the county sent the amendments to about 500 referral agencies and citizens. A March 9 workshop drew 26 people.

At a March 28 work session, two of the three commissioners — Commissioner Lora Thomas was absent — heard concerns and opposition from residents of two of the county's largest unincorporated developments, Surrey Ridge Estates and McArthur Ranch.

Stephanie Bryant of Surrey Ridge said the community does not have an active homeowners association, and the county is pitting neighbor vs. neighbor for enforcement.

Jenna Bacon of Parker was one of the first to bring the issue to the commissioners' attention via email.

"Three thousand square feet accessory buildings are terrifying," she said. "And the county says they won't police what's inside those buildings. People are freaking out those size buildings would be allowed in their neighborhoods that aren't allowed now."

Karen Hickman said while hundreds of businesses illegally operate in all zoning designations, "many of them have co-existed peacefully for years" with their neighbors.

"The issue is how will this be enforced," she added. "Right now, that requires a report by someone."

County attorney Lance Ingalls said if the county's zoning regulations conflict with the covenants, conditions and restrictions of a homeowners association, the more restrictive rules apply.

Teal said both Surrey Ridge and McArthur Ranch have more restrictive rules than current county zoning.

Further changes likely before adoption

Teal and Laydon both said they might favor eliminating the amendment's signage language since customers can find nearly all businesses online.

Laydon said he might accept a lower weight limit on vehicles.

Teal, reacting to online chat messages during the workshop, denied the Bacons were his friends and didn't know them until they emailed the commissioners with their concerns.

"They contacted all three of us because they felt they were being penalized by their government," he said. "That's what started this whole process. They are not my friends."

The commissioners ordered a complete county-wide survey on home occupation before a town hall meeting to discuss the changes.

Published by

Mike McKibbin is an independent journalist on Colorado's Front Range and covers Douglas County for NewsBreak.

Denver, CO
139 followers

