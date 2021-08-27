Wings of Mercy to hold fundraising statewide flying event this September

DETROIT, MI – Wings of Mercy is going to hold its fundraising flying event, “Wings For Michigan,” on Saturday, September 11, and Sunday, September 12.

All Michigan pilots are invited to support this state-wide mission utilizing any aircraft to any participating airport. A selection of 15 participating airports across Michigan will welcome participating pilots and event attendees with their own planned activities, from gift bags, free food, to special plane and auto showings.

Wings of Mercy's pilots have flown more than 8,000 patient flights since its inception in 1991. These patients are Michigan residents who are not financially capable, especially since each mission costs approximately $700.

The 501c3 charity matches medical patients who require air transportation to distant medical facilities who are not financially capable with their lists of volunteer pilots and aircraft owners. These philanthropists donate not only their aircraft and skills but also their time.

Pilots with any type of aircraft, from singles, twins, turboprops, homebuilts, to warbirds and helicopters, are welcomed to register online to confirm their participation. Each registration costs $19.19 and comes with Wings For Michigan logo cap and ID.

Pilots will earn points to win valuable prizes by flying out to 1 or all 15 Michigans finest airports that participate in this event between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. They can decide the route based on their preference and best weather forecast. Pilots can also put together groups of aircraft.

In this event, each participating pilot will have their own donation page. Sponsors can donate through these pages before and during the event. The fundraising event is hoped to generate enough funding for at least 50 new patient missions for the upcoming 2022. For more info, visit the event page here.

