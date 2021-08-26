Detroit, MI

PLAYGROUND DETROIT brings maximalism to Detroit Month of Design

DETROIT, MI – PLAYGROUND DETROIT joins the 11th installation of Detroit Month of Design, a citywide celebration of creativity, with its latest group exhibition, "All of the Above." The opening reception will be hosted on Friday, September 3, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Every September, emerging studios, established companies, and educational institutions across Detroit gather to celebrate Detroit’s UNESCO City of Design in Detroit Month Of Design.

This year, the cross-disciplinary event will also feature maximalist artworks curated by PLAYGROUND DETROIT. Highlighting the "more-is-more" concept, "All of the Above" features recent works by two emerging artists, Kaylie Kaitschuck and Toomas Tomepuu.

Kaitschuck is a recent 2021 Masters of Fine Arts graduate from Cranbrook Art Academy in Fiber and Textile Design. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the College for Creative Studies.

She is known for her Utopian-influenced mixed-media artwork inspired by myth, fantasy, and dreams, created through a series of eclectic embroidery, tufting, and traditional rug hooking.

Tomepuu is a recent graduate of the College for Creative Studies. The artist has also earned the 2021 CCS Redmond Design Vision and Excellence Award.

He utilizes digital fabrication, found objects, and unconventional materials by combining, remixing, and dissecting them to translate his affinity for exploring, painting, and piecing together abandoned spaces and found materials into different structures.

To attend the Opening Reception of "All of the Above" at 2845 Gratiot Avenue, Detroit, MI 48207, you are encouraged to reserve through this link. Regular viewing hours after the reception will be accessible from Thursday to Saturday, from 12 to 5 p.m., by appointment only until October 9.

