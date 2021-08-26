Fillmore Detroit opens vacancies for various positions for Live Nation’s Concerts Division

DETROIT, MI – The Fillmore Detroit, in its collaboration with Live Nation Entertainment, is looking for filling up the vacancies in the Live Nation’s Concerts Division.

The Fillmore Detroit opened in 1925 as a movie house, but now its theatre with an 80-foot ceiling serves as a stage for various performances, especially live music, thanks to its robust audio equipment and visual lighting.

Live Nation Entertainment is the owner of global market leaders in the live entertainment industry, comprised of Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media and Sponsorship. More than 1,000 brands are being connected with 98 million fans annually through its events.

Live within the rush of live music and amazing performances by joining the team. Various positions are available, from Ticketing and Venue Operations to Marketing and Sales.

Employees get to enjoy progressive benefits, such as student loan reimbursement, as well as perks like free concert tickets and dog-friendly offices.

Applicants are expected to be passionate and motivated with an entrepreneurial spirit. They will also need to be resourceful, innovative, forward-thinking, and committed.

Depends on the chosen role, job descriptions will vary, but most involve the required to work at Special Events that might be outside the regular working hours. Tolerance of all cultures, music, and art forms is also expected.

As Fillmore Detroit and Live Nation Entertainment strongly support equal employment opportunities for all applicants due to their passion and commitment to diversity and inclusion, all applicants with various backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Reasonable accommodations for known physical or mental limitations are also available for qualified applicants. In-person interviews will be held on Wednesday, September 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. Applicants can also apply online through this link.

