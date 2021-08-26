Take a stroll along the Riverwalk in the Riverfront Walking Tour series

DETROIT, MI - Sponsored by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, Detroit Experience Factory is proud to take you on a tour from the Riverwalk to Dequindre Cut in Detroit Riverfront: Past, Present, and Future Socially Distant Walking Tour. The event will be held on August 28, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Detroit's award-winning Riverwalk features multiple parks and green corners connected by a scenic promenade along the Detroit River. While you're walking and enjoying the scenery around the place, you will get to learn about the history of the riverfront along with its role within the region, the amazing spaces, and programs that exist today. This tour aims to give you a better understanding of the riverfront's past, present, and future whether you've been in Detroit for a day or a lifetime.

The tour will take about 2 hours to finish, begins at Cullen Plaza. There won't be any delay, so please suit yourself to arrive early and proceed to find parking within a sufficient amount of time. Starting from Cullen Plaza, you will be guided to Milliken State Park, Dequindre Cut, and ends the tour with Valade Park as their final destination. Tickets will be based on donations to support their non-profit mission. However, you may contact hello@detroitexperiencefactory.org if you are unable to pay for it.

Please note that we're still in the middle of a pandemic so wearing a mask is required to ensure everyone's safety. You don't need to print your ticket, arrive a few minutes early to check-in and give the guide your name. For more details about the event, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/detroit-riverfront-past-present-future-socially-distant-walking-tour-tickets-152028028927?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

