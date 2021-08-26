Admire the works of Adeshola Makinde in his debut solo exhibition, RELEVANT

DETROIT, MI - It is not too late to admire Adeshola Makinde's work through his debut solo exhibition called RELEVANT at PLAYGROUND DETROIT Gallery for free. Don't miss out on this chance before the exhibition ends on August 28, 2021.

Adeshola Makinde, an artist based in Chicago made his solo debut with RELEVANT, curated by Juana Wiliams. This exhibition highlights the fervor of the Civil Rights Movement. As we know, it was a significant moment in history as African Americans' long-held fight for the same constitutional and legal rights other Americans benefited from. Adeshola Makinde hopes nothing but to encourage a discussion centered on the protest signs from the Civil Rights era to be continued with the relevance of the signs from 50 years ago to the present time.

RELEVANT intended to bring a reminder that the fight is somehow still ongoing, despite all the discussions that happened almost centuries ago. Adeshola Makinde realized one thing through this history, that a unified voice within the Black community was needed for bringing forth the message to the people during that time.

To highlight the importance of unity, Makinde used screen-printing and installed wheat-pasted public artwork throughout the city of Detroit. Making a variety of statements come together as one. This isn't his first time to do such a thing. In 2019, his billboard which said "WE DEMAND AN END TO POLICE BRUTALITY NOW" was chosen to be exhibited in the group exhibition presented by PLAYGROUND DETROIT called "Signs of the Time".

Get the ticket to support Adeshola Makinde's works and learn more about the history involved at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/relevant-adeshola-makinde-solo-exhibition-viewing-hours-tickets-162836844385?aff=eand.

