Tune in for a jazz performance with Greater Grace Temple

DETROIT, MI - Greater Grace Temple is proud to present "Jazz on the Grass" featuring The Shelby Brown Jazz Band in a collaboration with The Master's Commission at Greater Grace Temple in God's Graceland Park. The event will take place on August 28 at 6 p.m. Make sure to mark the date!

This event won't cost you a single penny because Jazz on the Grass will be held for free, so everyone can join and enjoy a jazz performance that will be brought by The Shelby Brown Jazz Band. It is open to the public, so bring all of your friends and family because the merrier the better. You are allowed to bring your lawn chairs and food. However, you can purchase something on the food trucks that will also be available on the site.

The Shelby Brown Jazz Band made a hit in 2003 with "Miracle". After that, he started to release more singles, such as "No Boundaries", "All Out", and "The Meaning of Life" which featured Nick Colionne, a jazz guitarist who often topped the chart. Shelby Brown is versatile when it comes to playing various voices of the saxophone. He learned and mastered the art of saxophone from the church and now he is about to bring a performance to the audience at Great Grace Temple.

Shelby Brown went on a brief hiatus for once, but now he's ready to be back to the Detroit music scene by releasing his latest EP. Whether if you're a fan of jazz music or curious about what kind of performance that Shelby Brown will bring, you sure won't miss this chance. Please call 313-543-6000 or visit www.GreaterGrace.org/events for more details about the event.

