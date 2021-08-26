Discover the work created by young Detroit artists at Space Invaders Artist Residency

DETROIT, MI - Capturing Belief celebrates the end of the Space Invaders Artist Residency by inviting you to join this exhibition where you can discover and admire the works of ten young Detroit artists. This free event will take place on August 28, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1250 Hubbard Street.

Capturing Belief in a collaboration with S.A.Y. Play Detroit is proud to present The Space Invaders Artist Residency, a project with a vision to include the youth of Detroit to have a contribution in improving the community and to nurture their individual growth. They believe that telling a story through visuals can shatter all the stereotypes, dismantle biases, and create a space where young people of color feel like they belong to this place.

You will get to see the works of Detroit's young artists, such as Oluwaseyi Akintoroye, Lindsey Bodden, Lamar Dupree, London Hill, Brianna Logan, Dejuan McCurrie, Rahmani Muhammed, Rahmyza Muhammad, Tyler Russell, and Caria Taylor who are inspired to add a perspective of who they are through photography and creative writings. Nowadays, photography is not something that we can take lightly as it has more value than a mere object in a frame. You may notice and tell about the story behind every photograph that is taken without any narratives needed. It is something that can be seen, admire, heard, and read.

Collaborating with people and the community is one of their approaches to uplift young people and to make them realize how important their role is, this exhibition itself is not an exception. This project could happen because of the support of several parties like the Knight Foundation, Fujifilm, Southwest Housing, Adobe, and more. You may visit the gallery on August 29 if you are unable to make it on Saturday. Please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/space-invaders-artist-residency-exhibition-tickets-166961663831?aff=ebdssbdestsearch for more details about the event.

