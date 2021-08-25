Wixom-based PBS Book is hosting ten-part Author Talk series for the 2021 National Book Festival

DETROIT, MI – PBS Books, a multi-platform initiative celebrating books and writers based in Wixom, is hosting ten-part Author Talk series for the 2021 National Book Festival starting from August 24 to September 16, 2021.

Affiliated with the Detroit Public Television, the initiative is known for creating similar social and digital engagement and live coverage of important literary events with the goal to foster a passion for reading among the public.

This year will mark the second series of the virtual author talks, held in collaboration with the Library of Congress. Featuring celebrated modern-day wordsmiths, this year will revolve around the theme “Open a Book, Open the World.”

The first of the ten-day celebration was done on August 24, 2021, with Silvia Moreno-Garcia as the star author. The next upcoming schedules are:

- August 25, 2021: Martha Wells

- August 26, 2021: Kelli Jo Ford

- August 31, 2021: Sarah Pearse

- September 02, 2021: Viet Thanh Nguyen

- September 08, 2021: Christopher Paolini

- September 13, 2021: Annette Gordon-Reed

- September 15, 2021: Tana French

- September 16, 2021: Maria Hinojosa

You can also expect a 60-minute PBS Books special, exploring the many worlds authors create, investigate, and share, hosted by LeVar Burton. The special will premiere on Sunday, September 12, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Extra dates include September 18 at 7 p.m. and September 19 at 1:30 p.m. PBS Books also hinted at the appearances of Angie Thomas and Michael J. Fox, but the specifics are still undisclosed.

For more information, visit PBS Books' official website, or send your inquiries to pbsbooks@dptv.org or drop a call at 248-305-3788. Stay tuned to their social media as new information will follow soon.

