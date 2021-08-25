Expired objects turned into fine art in the Discard Detroit collection

DETROIT, MI – Starting September 4, 2021, fine arts made out of expired objects will be available for display and for sale as part of the Design Core Detroit's Month of Design.

The collection, titled 'Discard Detroit', showcases the works of a multidisciplinary team, consisting of an artist, an architect, and a photographer, with different media. The team selected the approach since Herman Miller, Knoll, and Cranbrook Academy of Art is arguably the birthplace of Mid-Century Modern.

Mike Han, a Korean-Detroit artist, is taking his style that is inspired by Korean calligraphy, graffiti, and modern design into the works. He is joined by Ryan Southen, a photographer with a passion to capture people and environments.

Synecdoche Design Studio, a woman-owned award-winning architecture based in Ann Arbor and Detroit, is also part of the team, bringing the expertise of Lisa Sauve, its founder, to merge the environment with craft and fabrication.

The team translates the Mid-Century Modern style by upcycling used, loved, and worn-over furniture pieces. With newly reimagined merits, the objects have been rebirth into arts on the surfaces of weathered furniture.

Without diminishing their vintage qualities and original art, the artists reinterpret the irreplicable story of circular art and design onto the furniture pieces and elevate their values past their prime.

All furniture pieces and photographs of Discard Detroit will be available for sale and will stay on display until September 30. Interested buyers can contact mike@thehouseofhan.com to purchase the pieces.

Join the launching event on September 4, 2021, from 6 to 9 p.m. at WeWork, 6001 Cass Avenue, Detroit, MI 48202. Reserve your attendance here.

