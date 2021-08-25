Easy ways to recharge your mood with nature in Detroit

DETROIT, MI – The prolonged period of being indoors is taking some toll. Detroit, despite being one of the country’s most industrialized cities, offers endless options of public gardens, nature reserves, and even small community farms.

Take a hike or go for a stroll

Rouge Park is the easy way to start with the Prairie Pathway that leads to the magical butterfly garden or stroll along the Stone Bridge Nature Trail to watch some magnificent wildlife, like deers and great blue herons.

You can also visit the revived Detroit River that sometimes offers the appearance of bald eagles. The International RiverWalk runs along the river for more than 3 miles, which also leads to the Eastern Market district.

Enjoying the majestic glass domes of the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory with exotic plants, such as cactus plants, palm trees, and blooming flowers contrast, can also be a soothing experience.

Make use of those green thumbs

Detroit is also known for its passion for fresh produce and tight community that is thick with traditions. Cadillac Urban Gardens on Merritt turned an auto plant parking lot into beds of thriving fruits and vegetables.

You can also find similar views at the In Memory of Community Garden and the Michigan Urban Farming Initiative. The later program accepts volunteers to help with its development and maintenance.

If you're a beginner, the Detroit Garden Center is ready to share information on all things horticultural with workshops, field trips, and programs related to gardening.

Enjoy the outdoor without being outside

Some prefer to stay indoors and the Outdoor Adventure Center inside Detroit’s historic Globe Building understands this. Its interactive exhibits bring lakes, rivers, and forests to life, especially its most popular attraction, a 35-foot-tall bur oak tree mockup.

If you're still wary about leaving your doorstep, travel around Detroit virtually. Enjoy the view of Peregrine falcon nesting on a water tower on the Detroit Zoo’s YouTube channel or simply click here to view live webcams that cover the entire Michigan state from Pure Michigan.

