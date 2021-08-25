Give a little touch of art to your wine glass by joining this class

DETROIT, MI - Do you perhaps love drinking wine and are interested to learn how to paint? Well, this event might satisfy your hobby and constant need for learning as The Painted Glass offers a wine glass painting glass every Friday and Saturday.

Each class will cost $35 for 2 hours of instruction. The class includes a 6.5-ounce wine glass, painting supplies, and of course, an instructor. You may bring your wine or beer to set up the mood. Everyone above 18 is welcomed to join. However please note that you have to be at least 21 years old to consume an alcoholic beverage according to law. The schedules are listed as below:

Friday

Class #1 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday

Class #1 at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Class #2 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Established in 2014, The Painted Glass aims to provide a relaxing environment for anyone to have fun and focused on the freedom to express themselves through art, especially painting. Experience isn't necessary to join this class because there is no right or wrong when it comes to art.

If you are arriving late which the class been started for 15 minutes, you have to catch up with the rest or be asked to re-schedule your class at the instructor's discretion. The case will be different if you arrived in 20 minutes or more, it will result in the cancellation of your reservation. So make sure to arrive early. Secure your seats now and visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-glass-painting-class-tickets-15232682363?aff=ebdssbdestsearch to purchase the ticket and get more details about the event.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.