See Downtown Detroit through your eyes in this walking tour event

DETROIT, MI - Explore the streetscape and learn more about the Downtown area with Preservation Detroit in a walking tour event. This event will take place every Saturday for five weeks, starting from August 28 and ending on September 25.

In this 2 hours long walking tour, you will get to see the city from the ground to its way up with towering monuments, parks, grand boulevards, and plazas that are keeping a lot of history in the making. While you enjoy the view of the downtown area, their guides who are all experienced in this field will share the evolving story of this area and answer all the curiosity that Detroiters and passionate visitors have in mind. They won't miss a single thing, that includes Cadillac's landing to the most recent development news.

Founded in 1975, Preservation Detroit holds a mission to preserve Detroit's historic places where every aspect of the city's development is integrated with culture, architecture, and community preservation. They believe that preservation can help to create a more healthy, sustainable, and vibrant Detroit for all residents. In order to achieve this, the preservation movement must be centered on community needs.

All the participants should meet at Campus Martius Pask and park their vehicles there in an available metered on-street parking or several parking garages that are located nearby. You will be required to follow the healthy guidelines regarding COVID-19 to ensure everyone's safety by wearing a mask, social distancing, and use hand sanitizers. If you are feeling unwell on the day, please consider not going on a tour.

You may purchase the ticket for $15 in advance. Please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-preservation-detroit-saturday-downtown-tour-tickets-148266937401?aff=ebdssbdestsearchhttps://preservationdetroit.org/ for more details about the event.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.