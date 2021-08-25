World Economic Forum to establish Centre for Urban Transformation in Detroit

DETROIT, MI – World Economic Forum joins hands with Bedrock to establish a new headquarter for the Centre for Urban Transformation in Detroit.

To increase public-private collaboration and create more inclusive and sustainable urban development, the new Centre will leverage its leading global network to support cities as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Around the globe, cities are facing unprecedented challenges from COVID-19 to climate change, exposing deep systemic inequities,” said Head of Urban Transformation, World Economic Forum, Jeff Merritt.

“As we chart a course towards a more sustainable and equitable future, the government cannot carry this burden alone; increased public-private cooperation is essential. Detroit is uniquely positioned to serve as the epicenter for this work – a hub for urban transformation and innovation that the world can look to for guidance and inspiration.”

To rebuild economies and forge more resilient communities, support comes not only in terms of resources and funding., but also expertise, models research and creations, and exploration of new approaches on how to expand urban services and economic opportunity, especially in low-income and marginalized parts of the communities.

“The World Economic Forum could have chosen any city in the world to locate its global Centre for Urban Transformation, and we are proud they chose Detroit,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

“In Detroit, we have always solved major issues and expanded opportunity through innovation and partnership and that is exactly what the Centre for Urban Transformation seeks to do on a global scale.”

The Centre is scheduled to launch in October, hosted by Bedrock. The Centre’s work in Detroit will focus on rethinking and redefining the benefits and possibilities of urban living. World Economic Forum’s offices in Beijing, Geneva, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo will also pitch in the same research.

