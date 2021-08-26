Start your day with these waffles that you can find in Oakland County

OAKLAND, MI - Waffles can be traced back to Ancient Greece, but now we can find waffles almost in every corner of the street. People usually eat waffles for breakfast or brunch. If you're looking for a quick brunch, you may visit these places in Oakland.

1. Bread & Yolk

With a wide selection of menus, Bread & Yolk is here to bring you premium breakfast and lunch dishes that are always great in taste, freshness, and quality. The Bread & Yolk has a waitlist on Yelp that takes about 45-60 minutes wait, so make sure to utilize it before you decided to come here. You can get a fulfilling breakfast at a reasonable price because their crepes, skillets, waffles, and burgers cost nothing more than $11.

2. Lena's Kitchen

Lena Leon, the owner of Lena's Kitchen will bring magic to your mouth through their creative foods that are made full of love. Whether you're in the mood for something sweet or savory, they're ready to help you to grant your wishes and fill your craving. Wraps, kale salad, waffles, crepes, french toast, onion rings, you name it! They will serve your order in about 20 minutes, so it's good to save some time if you're in a rush.

3. Zoet Belgian Chocolates & Waffles

Zoet Belgian Chocolates & Waffles is the right place for anyone who loves beautiful and tasty chocolates because once you enter this place, you will see a lot of glossy chocolates in all flavors and shapes are lined up side by side. The shop is owned by a Belgian, so don't ever question the taste and quality of their waffles. Around the corner of a counter, you can see with your own eyes how they make and mold the chocolates. Interesting!

