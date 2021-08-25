Enjoy a collaborative dance performance by Maddy Petz and Bella Brown at Beyond the Sound

DETROIT, MI -Local dance creators, Maddy Petz and Bella Brown are proud to collaborate by making their debut in a dance event called "Beyond the Sound". The event will be held at Andy Art Center, 3000 Fenkell Street on August 27, 2021, at 7 p.m.

Beyond the Sound sets to the familiar sound of classic and contemporary rock music. Both Maddy and Bella are inspired by their journey guided by the complexity of their sound score. Their work will be separated into different sessions, allowing one cast comes together to present a show. The audience will be able to experience a unique journey through contemporary dance along with its relation to the sound.

Before we jump into the details, let's get to know the dancers better. Maddy Petz is a choreographer, performer, and teacher based in Detroit who received two Copperfoot Awards for her choreography. Maddy continues to create and present her own work in the Detroit area. While Bella Brown is a movement artist in Detroit. Bella's choreographic, movement, and dance photography are consistently focused on the engagement of the community as she broadening the typical dance audience.

Bella Brown will open the show with "Where My Body Stays" set to the music of Jimi Hendrix. Inspired by a personal journey through a deconstructed state of mind, "Where My Body Stays" experiments the relationship between movement and music. The show continues with "A 'Pretty. Odd.' Experience" created by Maddy Petz that will produce the complete choreographed story of Panic! At the Disco's entire "Pretty. Odd." album.

If you're curious about what kind of performance they're about to bring, you can purchase the ticket for $15 here, before the sale ends on August 26. Check about Beyond the Sound on their Facebook event page.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.