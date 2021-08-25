Looking for a new place to dine in? Visit these hottest new restaurants in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Something new will surely bring excitement to whoever heard about the news. Be it a new style, new technology, or even a new restaurant. Have you tried these hottest restaurants in Detroit?

1. The Goblin, 2547 Bagley Street.

The Goblin is a cute, hidden gem in an area that is lacking good sushi spots. Sushi lovers, this is a cue for you to visit this place. The menu isn't huge because they want to keep it simple and straightforward. It doesn't go far from sushi and sushi bowls that are made with fresh ingredients. However, if you want something warm to eat with your sushi, you can order some instant ramen or udon bowls.

2. Shelby, 607 Shelby St Detroit.

Hidden behind a blue door in the back of Coffee Down Under with no sign outside, Shelby might be hard to find but they also offer a unique experience that is way harder to forget. They serve handcrafted cocktails with lovely ingredients. You will be required to make a reservation first in order to get in because they will ask for it, so make sure to book the seat online.

3. Mumma Maria's House, 8122 Kercheval Ave Detroit.

Mumma Maria's House is a patio dining Italian restaurant run by a family. They serve the menu which features their special Mr.G's sauce and Maria's Ammoglio sauce. If this is your first time visiting this place (and if you're lucky enough), you will be given a sample of few different items to get an idea of what you want to order. They will greet you with open arms as if you're coming back to your hometown!

