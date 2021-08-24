Buddy's Pizza is hiring for various positions

DETROIT, MI – Buddy’s Rendezvous Pizzeria on Six Mile and Conant street, the pioneer of the Detroit-Style Pizza, that is now known as Buddy's Pizza is now hiring.

Buddy's Pizza has been making and selling their signature square-shaped pizza for more than 75 years since 1946 and you are invited to be part of the team.

Focusing their territory mainly in the Metro Detroit area, Buddy’s currently operates numerous locations, from Ann Arbor to Plymouth. If you are looking for a new job, check Buddy's location nearest to you.

Buddy’s offers flexible hours, competitive wages, health benefits, and room for professional improvements. Not to mention the tempting free 4-square pizza at in-person interviews. You will also get a $300 sign-on bonus, available to be claimed after 90 days of your employment.

There are several positions open from Back of House, Front of House, to Management. You can check out this link to find out more or chat with the virtual assistant to get some help.

For qualified job seekers with disabilities (e.g. mental health, attentional, learning, chronic health, sensory, or physical), you can ask for a reasonable accommodation to apply for one of our jobs. Contact Buddy’s Human Resources Department at afulton@buddyspizza.com so they can help you.

Buddy's is also offering a referral program for visitors. Buddy's visitors who successfully refer their family or friends to be part of the culinary legacy will get a generous amount of Buddy's Bucks for their next visit to the joint.

For each person they refer, they will earn $200 in Buddy Bucks after their 90th day of employment. For more information, click here.

