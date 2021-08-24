Detroit #BlackRestaurantWeek returns this August

DETROIT, MI – The #BlackRestaurantWeek is back in Detroit from August 20 to 29 with more than 50 restaurants participating.

Initiated by Pepsi, there are several newcomers that are worth mentioning this year. They are Joe Louis Southern Kitchen, Baobab Fare, Fork in Nigeria, Good Vibes Lounge, and Detroit Pepper Company.

Pepsi is aiming to create a campaign that captures the spirit of Detroit. The campaign is called Full of Detroit Soul, featuring local artists, makers, and organizations.

The campaign includes the two-week-long celebration of the most mouth-watering treats in Detroit, the Black Restaurant Week. Through this campaign, Pepsi is hoping to support local restaurants, initiatives, and small businesses.

Pepsi and Detroit have long history way back. Russell, Walter, and Roy Dossin, famous for their Dossin brand food and beverages products since 1898, secured the franchise for Pepsi-Cola for the state of Michigan and northern Ohio.

The Dossin brothers started showing interest in speedboats by the late 1940s and they began naming their boats Pepsi. The first one was 'Pepsi-Cola III' in 1946 that raced in only once in Washington D.C.

But it was only after World War II that their boats earned their title as the fastest hydroplanes in the Detroit River back then. The first type of Miss Pepsi, their most known and fastest hydroplane, was born in 1948 and ran with lightning speed as a surplus airplane engine boost it through the river.

But whether you want to reminisce the good old days of Miss Pepsi or simply want to enjoy good Detroiters' foods, Black Restaurant Week is waiting for you to savor it. Click here to see the full list of the participating restaurants.

