Detroit four-year-old students and families can enroll to free Pre-Kindergarten options

DETROIT, MI – Detroit Public Schools Community District's Office of Early Childhood provides a free, high-quality early learning experience for four-year-old students.

To ensure that all children have access to high-quality early learning programs, the Office of Early Childhood creates programs to prepare children to succeed in school. Children, who go through these programs, are also expected to achieve appropriate grade-level reading proficiencies.

One of them is the Great Start Readiness Program that is sponsored by the Michigan Department of Education and administered by Wayne RESA. The state-funded prekindergarten program is available for children who are 4 years old by December 1 of the ongoing school year.

A maximum of 18 eligible students will be attending four days per week. The program runs with a curriculum that includes educational, health, mental health, and parental involvement services.

In addition to the age requirement, to be eligible to join the Great Start Readiness Program, families of the students are also required to meet income guidelines.

Applicants are directed to complete a Pre-Screen Form 21-22 and view a DPSCD Pre-K Virtual Experience Video. Several documents are needed, so get them prepared. They are Birth Certificate or Child’s Birth Verification, Child Immunization Record or Waiver, Child’s Health Appraisal, Parent/Guardian ID, Parent Proof of Income.

After completing the previous steps, applicants will be contacted by a DPSCD Pre-K teacher. The teacher or staff will inform you of a schedule for a virtual family conference that will allow you to complete and submit the application and documentation.

Find out more about the free program or fill in the form from this Detroit Public Schools Community District's web page.

