Visit these places in Detroit if you are craving some bubble tea

DETROIT, MI - Bubble tea or what some people would call boba tea is not a new phenomenon. However, the craze for this particular Taiwanese beverage never seems to stop. If you want to join the hype, you can visit these places in Detroit.

1. Tou & Mai, 4240 Cass Ave Ste 102 Detroit.

Tou & Mai is not just a shop that serves bubble tea. This shop is dedicated to the war child fighting for a brighter future in Hmong. That's why they used Tou & Mai as their brand name since it's a common name for females and males in Hmong. Tou & Mai offers a variety of bubble tea flavors along with different toppings. They even showcase unique Asian candies and snacks as well as boutique goods from local purveyors.

2. Kuma Boba, 3594 15 Mile Rd Sterling Heights.

Established in 2019, Kuma Boba brings you authentic flavors of bubble tea that are made of the best ingredients with no addition of powders and syrups as their philosophy. They only used loose-leaf teas, real fruits, and cane sugar to the secret of their great boba. The drinks come in environmentally friendly glass jars, get an extra 10% off for your next order every time you return them.

3. Detroit Bubble Tea, 22821 Woodward Ave Ferndale.

Customize your drink to your specific taste at Detroit Bubble Tea. You can mix two flavors for the price and a third flavor for a bit extra. Whether it's sweet taro or Thai tea with tapioca pearls, you won't be disappointed by the taste. They also sell some cute merchandise like enamel pins. If bubble tea doesn't satisfy you enough, you can get their macaroons with lavender, blueberry, pistachio, and raspberry flavors!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.