City Council makes deal for downtown parking lot

In the absence of Mayor Gary Moore, Councilman Steve Faber chaired this week's meeting.Photo byMike Berry

The city of Kewanee will sell another downtown parking lot, thanks to action at Monday’s City Council meeting.

The council approved the sale of the parking lot at the northwest corner of First and Chestnut streets to Gustafson Ford. The property would allow expansion of the dealership’s downtown location.

In exchange for the 17,700-square-foot parking lot, Gustafson Ford will transfer ownership of property on the north side of the 300 block of West Third Street (the site of the former go-kart track) to the city.

Moore Tires also bid on the First and Chestnut lot, to provide parking for the growing number of employees at its West Second Street operation. Their bid was $17,501.

City Manager Gary Bradley, in a report to the council, wrote that the city had received “two very good proposals” to purchase the parking lot.

“While the Moore Tires proposal provides a significant sum of money, that money would do little to help with the anticipated expansion of Gustafson Ford,” Bradley wrote. “On the other hand, accepting the Gustafson Ford proposal would provide the city with a piece of land closer to Moore Tires that might better serve the purposes for which they were seeking the parcel being sold.

“In short, accepting the Gustafson Ford proposal enables the city to help both businesses achieve the end result they were seeking,” Bradley wrote.

The city now will be able to allow employee parking that Moore Tires wants on the site traded by Gustafson Ford, and will be able to coordinate with tourism events like Hog Days and the Prairie Chicken Festival that are held on that site.

To make room for expanding its building, Moore Tires earlier purchased a city-owned parking lot at Second and Chestnut, and the former Kewanee Historical Society building at the corner of Chestnut and Third, which it tore down.

Councilman Chris Colomer said he spoke with Kurt Gustafson of Gustafson Ford and Jeff Moore of Moore Tire.

Colomer said Gustafson told him the dealership needs space for charging stations for electric vehicles, which are being promoted by Ford.

Moore needs space for employee parking, as they plan to add several new employees, Colomer said.

In their bid for the parking lot, Moore Tires officials noted that the company has 22 employees and has had over $4 million of payroll in Kewanee since the company purchased the business in 2017.

The business draws more than 10,000 customers to downtown Kewanee every year, pulling customers from a 35-mile radius of Kewanee, according to the bid proposal.

“The City of Kewanee has been great to Moore Tires,” the bid document said. “We love our Kewanee employees and customer base and see no end to our growth.”

Councilman Mike Komnick said the arrangement will benefit the two bidders and the city.

“They both win, and we win,” he said.

