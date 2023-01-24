Kewanee police report heroin, meth bust

Joseph P. Menold Photo by Kewanee Police Department

Early Sunday, the Kewanee Police Department concluded a narcotics operation that ultimately led to the seizure of approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine and approximately 3 grams of heroin and the arrest of two individuals for various drug charges.

At approximately 12:07 a.m., a search warrant was executed by Kewanee police with assistance from the Henry County Special Operations Squad at 706 East Fourth St. in Kewanee.

Officers completed a search of the residence and located approximately 111 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 3 grams of heroin, digital scales, paraphernalia, and drug packaging materials, according to a police department news release.

Joseph P. Menold, 51, of Kewanee, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Menold was transported to the Kewanee Police Department where he was photographed and fingerprinted. He was later transported to the Henry County Jail.

Also arrested at the residence was Yajaira Z. Vazquez, 39, of Kewanee for possession of methamphetamine (Class 3 Felony). Vazquez was given a notice to appear for her charge and received a court date of Feb. 27 at the Henry County Courthouse.

On Monday the Henry County State’s Attorney filed charges against Menold of possession of methamphetamine 100-400 grams (Class X Felony), possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver 100-400 grams (enhanced Class X Felony), and possession of heroin (Class 4 Felony).

The enhanced Class X Felony carries a potential sentence of 9-40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Menold was in the Henry County Jail on $100,000 bond. He is also being held on a no-bond warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 30 1 p.m. at the Henry County Courthouse.