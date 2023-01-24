Kewanee, IL

Another clergyman opposes Pride event

Mike Berry

A second Kewanee pastor has questioned the need for a Pride Festival in the city.

A committee of the city government’s Human Relations Commission is planning the festival for June 10 in the downtown area. Pride events are a “celebration of LGBT identity, self-acceptance, legal rights and pride,” according to the website RightForEducation.org.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, Father John Cramer, pastor of Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church in Kewanee, asked the council to “not allow this event to go forward.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ltm0n_0kPZbqhE00
A Pride event is planned June 10 in Kewanee.Photo byKewanee Pride committee

At a council meeting two weeks ago, Rev. Justin Rumley of First Congregational Church in Kewanee expressed similar sentiments.

Rev. Cramer said Monday that he has “nothing but love and a desire for the well-being of every member of our community.”

But he said he feels a Pride Festival would be “completely detrimental to the youth” of the community.

The pastor said modern culture is already “saturated with sexuality,” and a Pride Festival would increase children’s confusion,

Rev. Cramer also said a Pride Festival would be an opportunity for “grooming” of children by “bad actors,” and could lead to a “catastrophic division” in the community.

He said the planning of a Pride Festival was “unknown to a number of ministers in the community” until it was reported in the news media, and said approving the event would be “one of the most dangerous and divisive decisions” the council could make.

There was no response from the council members to Rev. Cramer’s remarks.

Also Monday, Councilman Chris Colomer said he has received comments from citizens about the number of stores in Kewanee that sell materials for vaping.

Colomer pointed out that the council has no control over businesses that come to the city, as long as they’re dealing in legal products and services.

The vape shops are “doing everything by the law,” he said, and he added that the City Council is “business friendly,” supporting all businesses in the community.

Councilman Tyrone Baker said he had heard similar complaints about the number of vaping businesses, and Councilman Mike Komnick said, “To start a business, you’re making a significant investment in our community.”

The council also accepted the bid of Martin Brothers of Kewanee to demolish a building at 1209 June St. Martin Brothers’ bid of $7,400 was the lowest of three the city received.

City Attorney Justin Raver said that with this project, the city’s budget for demolishing condemned buildings has been exhausted for this fiscal year.

