Kewaneeans' generosity brightens Christmas for nursing home residents

The generosity of the patrons — and owners — of a Kewanee gaming establishment made Christmas brighter for the residents of Kewanee Care Home.

Joe and Tina Chamberlain set up a Christmas tree in their business, EZT Gaming on East Third Street, and attached a tag for each of the 60 residents at Kewanee Care.

Jeanna Moore of the nursing home staff said federal regulations prohibit putting the residents’ names on the tags. So she numbered them, and indicated if the tag was for a man or a woman.

Kewanee Care staff asked the residents what they’d like for Christmas, and if clothing was mentioned, they got the necessary sizes. That information was added to each tag.

People who stopped in at EZT Gaming took a tag and went shopping for a gift for the resident who corresponded to the number.

While a good many tags were taken by patrons of the gaming parlor, there were still some left. So Mr. and Mrs. Chamberlain bought gifts for the remaining residents with their own money, to make sure everyone at Kewanee Care received a gift.

“I think it was very kind of them to do it at this time of the year, especially since they have their own children and grandchildren,” Mrs. Moore said.

Some people spent $50 or more on the gifts they bought, she said.

Mrs. Moore and other Kewanee Care staff members distributed the gifts to the residents on Dec. 22.

She also thanked everyone who purchased gifts.

“We all know money’s not going far right now (due to inflation,” Mrs. Moore said. She added that Kewaneeans’ participation in the Chamberlains’ gift tree has “been a real blessing."