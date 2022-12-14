Scooter's Coffee coming to Kewanee

A new Scooter’s Coffee business is under construction on Tenney Street, and is scheduled to open in March.

The building is on the east side of Tenney just south of the former Broken Chimney building. According to a news release from Scooter’s, the store will be “our drive-thru kiosk model.”

The Kewanee Scooter’s will employ 15 people and a manager, the news release said.

Scooter’s Coffee locations offer a variety of beverage and food items, and the company is “best known for its amazingly fast drive-through, specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries,” the news release said.

“Our signature drink is the Caramelicious, and the menu features an array of specialty expresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull infusions, Cold Brew and savory breakfast options,” the news release said. The release said the company also recently released its “first-ever ready-to-drink canned flavored lattes.”

Scooter’s was founded in Bellevue, Neb., in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles, and is now headquartered in Omaha. The news release said the “Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise” is “Amazing people, amazing drinks, amazingly fast.”

Scooter’s Coffee is approaching 500 stores in 27 states, including one just off North Main Street in Princeton.

The news release said, “New Scooter’s Coffee locations are chosen by a number of factors. A lot of times, the franchisees have a connection to the community. Other times, we see that a community shares our core values. But no matter what the case may be, we see a need for specialty coffee in your area.”