Bishop Hill, IL

Grant will help Bishop Hill add new programs

Mike Berry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FyxQ9_0jgxEdpK00
A Civil War Days festival is among new additions planned at Bishop Hill thanks to a grant from Henry County.Photo byPhoto Courtesy Bishop Hill Heritage Assn.

The Bishop Hill Heritage Association is proud to announce that it has recently been given a $111,000 grant from Henry County, approved by the Henry County Board.

Money for this grant came from America Rescue Plan funds.

The BHHA is a private non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the unique heritage of the Bishop Hill Colony and its legacy.

Funding from this grant will be used to enhance Bishop Hill’s tourism development in 2023.

The grant will be used to create the following new activities in 2023:

— A Civil War Days festival in May;

— A summer park concert series, and

— An ad campaign promoting historic Bishop Hill as a tourist destination.

Other events and programs are also in the works.

The Bishop Hill Heritage Association thanks Henry County and its board for their most generous support.

The Heritage Association also maintains museums in the village’s Steeple Building and in the Albert Krans Livery Stable.

Also, the first floor of the 1855 Dairy Building in Bishop Hill can be rented for events. The first floor consists of two areas: the creamery and the bucket room.

The creamery is 624 square feet, has a Colony Dairy display and holds 50 to 75 people seated.

The bucket room is 384 square feet and contains a restroom and a coffee bar.

For further information call 309-927-3899 or email bhha@mymctc.net.

For more information about the Bishop Hill Heritage Association, please check out our website at www.bishophillheritage.org or the Bishop Hill Heritage Association Facebook page.

