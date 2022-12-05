Christmas lights go on in Kewanee parks

The footbridge in Windmont Park is covered in holiday lights. Photo by Mike Berry

Kewanee’s Windmont and Northeast parks are lighted for Christmas, and an event raising funds for future displays will be held Sunday, Dec. 11.

Many volunteers spent countless hours checking lights and displays, taking displays out of storage and setting them in place at the parks before the lights could go on Sunday evening.

At Windmont, the footbridge is again covered with colored lights, the shelter house and shelters are lighted and numerous displays are set up around the park’s lagoon and along its fences.

Northeast Park once again features holiday lights throughout, as well as many painted wooden characters created by the residents at the Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center.

Sunday night, people drove past Windmont or went into the park to walk around the lagoon and see the displays up close.

The lighting at Windmont followed the annual lighted Christmas parade, the arrival of Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and a fireworks display.

Camels brought by Charlie Smith drew the attention of many visitors to Northeast Park Monday night. Photo by Mike Berry

At Northeast, people drove slowly through the park to see the decorations. Some paused near the park entrance to see some camels and other animals brought by Charlie Smith from his farm near Bishop Hill.

The displays will be lighted every evening through New Year’s Day.

Kewanee Care Home is sponsoring a chili and chicken noodle soup fundraiser and silent auction from 4:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Elks Lodge in downtown Kewanee.

For $8, those who attend will get a dinner of chili or chicken noodle soup with dessert and a drink.

All proceeds will go to the Windmont and Northeast lighting efforts.

Tom Campbell will provide music during the evening.

Silent auction items are being provided by The Stables, Farmers Insurance (Amber Patch-Troxell), Ultimate Detailing, Reiman’s Harley-Davidson, Good’s Furniture Showcase, Heartfelt and Blissful Branch Boutique.

The shelter house at Windmont is decorated for the season. Photo by Mike Berry

Sponsors of the event include the Henry County Senior Center, Save-a-Lot, Kewanee Elks Lodge, Insurance Plus and the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce.

More information is available at 309-853-4429 or at petersenhealthcare.net.