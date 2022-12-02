Mike Berry column: It sounds a lot like Christmas

For the first time in three years, there will be a Christmas concert by the Kewanee Area Community Choir.

The choir will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in First United Methodist Church. This will be the annual fundraiser for the Kewanee Salvation Army; donations to the Army’s Christmas kettle program will be taken during the concert.

The Kewanee Area Community Choir has been in existence since the 1990s, when Eleanor Milnes was the director. They presented their concerts in the auditorium at Black Hawk East, and one year I played along with them on guitar for one number.

Eventually Sue Sagmoen, who had been the choir director at Wethersfield High School, took over as director of the community choir. My wife Cathy and I joined at some point after that.

For years the community choir presented two concerts each year: A spring concert and a Christmas program.

The Christmas concerts, especially, were quite a production, with choir members wearing red and green outfits and performing in local churches that were decorated for the holiday. Michelle Schwarm was the narrator, reading from a program created by choir member Linnea Gustafson.

Photo by Mike Berry

But that all ground to a halt in the spring of 2020. The choir had performed their Christmas concerts the prior year and was gearing up for the spring show.

But after just a couple of rehearsals, the choir’s effort — like practically every other public activity — ground to a halt due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

While most things got back on track sometime in 2021, the community choir didn’t get back together until this fall.

The community choir, the Kewanee Community Band and its spinoff, Jazz on the Side, are comprised of people who love to sing and play music — and enjoy doing so in groups both large and small.

Since the band and choir members aren’t professional musicians, the directors face something of a challenge. Members of all the ensembles are there just for fun, and directors can’t yell at them for doing something wrong.

Sue is the master of gently guiding the singers into the proper execution of a challenging passage in the music. If it takes half a dozen tries until everyone gets it right, she’s willing do do it — and so are the singers.

This year’s Christmas program features songs from the sublime (Amy Grant’s “Breath of Heaven”) to the not-so-sublime (a little ditty called “I Should Have Been a North Pole Elf”).

It’s been great fun for the choir to prepare these songs, and I’m sure you’ll enjoy the program on the 10th.

The choir will also perform on Dec. 13 for the Kewanee Rotary Club; later that evening at the Senior Citizens Center; and on Sunday, Dec. 18, at First Congregational Church in Galva.