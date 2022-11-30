Faber calls for Kewanee street plan

This house at Commercial and Grove streets will be torn down soon. Photo by Mike Berry

Councilman Steve Faber feels that Kewanee needs a detailed long-range plan for fixing deteriorated streets in the city.

“We’re talking long distance, not the summer street maintenance program,” Faber said at Monday’s City Council meeting.

City Manager Gary Bradley said city officials have asked an engineering firm to prepare a detailed study, including cost estimates, for the most-needed street repairs in Kewanee.

Bradley said he will contact the engineers and report back to the council at its next meeting.

Also Monday:

— Nelson Avenue will not be changed to a one-way street, as city staff previously recommended.

At an earlier council meeting, Bradley said the street isn’t wide enough (it’s only eight feet wide in some places) to be a two-way street.

But residents on the street urged the council not to change things, saying making Nelson a one-way street would inconvenience them.

The residents said there is very little traffic on the street. In response, the council directed Police Chief Nicholas Welgat to place the department’s traffic-monitoring sign on Nelson Avenue.

Welgat reported Monday that the residents were correct: The traffic sign found that there was very little traffic, and only one of the vehicles that did drive down the street exceeded the speed limit. . . by only five mph.

“There’s not an issue on Nelson Avenue from a police standpoint,” Welgat said, adding, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

The City Council Monday approved the demolition of this house at Prairie Avenue and Fifth Avenue. Photo by Mike Berry

— The council also approved an $11,900 Tax Increment Financing (TIF) grant to John Miskinis for facade upgrades to his building at Second Street and Lexington Avenue.

— Three condemned houses will soon be torn down following council action.

Ratliff Brothers will tear down houses at 800 Prairie Avenue for $7,200 and at 118 Roosevelt Ave. for $8,100, while Boers Excavating will take down a house at 624 Commercial St. for $4,500.