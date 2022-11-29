KEDC chief says things look bright for Kewanee

Gary Bradley, center, addresses the City Council. Photo by Mike Berry

Much is happening on Kewanee’s economic scene, and Kathy Albert reported on the developments to the City Council Monday.

One of the biggest developments is on the west edge of the city, as Sunpin Solar’s plans for a solar farm on the Lininger Industrial Park property are nearing fulfillment.

Kewanee Economic Develop Corp. Executive Director Kathy Albert said Ameren Illinois has begun work on connecting the site with a nearby substation. This would enable the transfer of power generated by the solar panels to the substation and onto the national power grid.

She said she hopes construction of the solar farm can begin in early summer.

Also on the horizon are the improvements coming to downtown Kewanee as a result of a development grant the city received earlier this year.

Together with funds added by the city, the improvement program will have a fund of more than $3 million for street and sidewalk work, new lighting and other work that should encourage shoppers and diners to visit the downtown.

Albert said there is also the possibility that new businesses will want to locate in downtown Kewanee due to the improvements,

A new manufacturing business is occupying the former Kewanee Manufacturing plant on Burlington Avenue. That plant had been vacant for more than 20 years, Albert said.

Moore Tires should complete the expansion of its downtown facility in December, she said.

Albert also said local business leaders, in both industry and retail, report having difficulty finding all the workers they need, even though salaries have increased at many places.