A massive winter storm is about to hit several U.S. states this week

Image by Sora Sagano/ Unsplash

According to the National Weather Servies(NWS), heavy rain, severe thunderstorms, freezing rain, risk of a tornado, high wind, and a snowstorm are expected in major states America this week.

A massive, multi-hazard storm will make this situation miserable across the central, southern, and eastern United States from Wednesday until Friday morning.

Impact of weather

This week a powerful storm is expected to come out from the Rockies and travel into the Plains and Mississippi Valley, bringing snow to areas to the north and west.

Tornadoes are possible in the south-central United States from Wednesday night through Thursday evening due to the storm's warmer side.

Hazardous travel and school delays or cancellations are possible in several cities such as Kansas City, St. Louis, and Chicago.

According to the National Weather Services (NWS), from the southern Plains to the southern Appalachians, heavy rain could cause severe flash floods.

According to AccuWeather, severe weather will form in a warm region of the storm, causing temperatures to rise to springlike levels in the 50s, 60s, and 70s in the East and 60s, 70s, and 80s in the south-central states.

According to AccuWeather, meteorologists, families, individuals, and government officials should assess their severe weather and tornado protection precautions ahead of time. Before the storms hit, make sure your mobile phone is fully charged and that you have a system in place to receive severe weather alerts.

