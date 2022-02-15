Experts warn cases of dangerous bird flu have been found in several U.S states.

Micky joss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05z3fj_0eEzvb4W00
Image byMatilda Wormwood/ Pexels

As disease specialists warn that wild birds are likely spreading a hazardous type of avian flu throughout the country, American poultry farmers are increasing safety procedures for their flocks.

In late December, the first influenza virus case was detected in Newfoundland and Labrador, North America. The disease has since spread to Canada and other parts of the United States.

On Monday, the U.S. Agriculture Department's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service stated that the virus was found in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Fulton County, Kentucky, and a backyard flock of mixed breed birds in Fauquier County, Virginia.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the disease hit the United States when poultry was in short supply due to high demand and a shortage of workers at meat facilities.

According to government statistics, frozen chicken supplies in the United States were down 14% from a year earlier at the end of December, while turkey stockpiles were down 23%.

In Indiana, officials are testing poultry farms in a 10-kilometer containment zone around the infected farm in Dubois County. On Thursday, the state said that all tests were negative but that testing would continue every week.

H5N1 is one of the few bird flu types to infect humans; however, officials in the United States said the case diagnosed on Friday posed a low danger to people.

The USDA recommended poultry farmers check their safety procedures to ensure the health of their flocks and that persons working with wild birds should wear gloves.

According to the World Organization for Animal Health, many bird flu outbreaks have been observed in recent weeks across Europe, Africa, and Asia, mainly owing to the H5N1 subtype of the H5 lineage. According to the organization, further outbreaks are expected in the following months.

Do you have any concerns about the bird flu outbreak? Give your valuable opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it with your family and friends on social media.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not medical advice, and please consult a doctor before making any decision that could impact your health.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Disease# bird flu# outbreak# Virus# CDC

Comments / 28

Published by

A Passionate writer brings you the latest news, health, weather all content opinions.

Hillsborough County, FL
2367 followers

More from Micky joss

A massive winter storm is about to hit several states of America this week.

According to the expert, heavy rain, severe thunderstorms, freezing rain, risk of a tornado, high wind, and a snowstorm are expected in major states America this week. A massive, multi-hazard storm will make this situation miserable across the central, southern, and eastern United States from Wednesday until Friday morning.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

2 fastest-growing cities in Florida

The population growth of the United States is declining. Between 2010 and 2020, the population grew by 7.4 percent, the slowest rate since 1930. Low birth rates, aging populations, and fewer immigrants have led to sluggish growth rates.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

3 safest cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is well known for its natural beauty, culture, delicious food, and historical significance. The most visited national park in the United States is the Great Smoky Mountains, National Park.

Read full story
11 comments

Another Case Of Monkeypox Virus Has Been Reported In America.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the second case of the monkeypox virus had been reported in the United States this year. A fatal but rare case of the monkeypox virus has been identified in a Maryland resident who had recently returned from Nigeria.

Read full story
205 comments

Another infectious parasite is spreading in America.

A deadly parasite called Strongyloides is spreading in the major country of America. There have been confirmed reports of a pregnant woman and her two-year-old child being infected with a deadly parasite called Strongyloides.

Read full story
408 comments

Experts Warn Deadly Virus RSV Spreading in the United States Of America.

A highly transmissible virus, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), spreads by droplets in the air following a cough or sneeze. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) urges citizens to follow the steps to stop the spread of the virus because October is a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) Awareness Month.

Read full story
35 comments
Florida State

Experts warn Nurse shortage has landed in Florida.

The Florida Hospital Association released a report on Thursday. Florida is suffering a "nursing crisis." According to the Florida Hospital Association, almost 70% of Florida hospitals find critical staff shortages in the next week.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Experts Warn Deadly Infectious Disease Spreading In Florida.

Mosquito-borne disease alert issued by Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH Collier). Department of Health (DOH Collier) has confirmed three cases of West Nile virus on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Read full story
313 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy