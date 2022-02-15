Experts warn cases of dangerous bird flu have been found in several U.S states.

Image by Matilda Wormwood/ Pexels

As disease specialists warn that wild birds are likely spreading a hazardous type of avian flu throughout the country, American poultry farmers are increasing safety procedures for their flocks.

In late December, the first influenza virus case was detected in Newfoundland and Labrador, North America. The disease has since spread to Canada and other parts of the United States.

On Monday, the U.S. Agriculture Department's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service stated that the virus was found in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Fulton County, Kentucky, and a backyard flock of mixed breed birds in Fauquier County, Virginia.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the disease hit the United States when poultry was in short supply due to high demand and a shortage of workers at meat facilities.

According to government statistics, frozen chicken supplies in the United States were down 14% from a year earlier at the end of December, while turkey stockpiles were down 23%.

In Indiana, officials are testing poultry farms in a 10-kilometer containment zone around the infected farm in Dubois County. On Thursday, the state said that all tests were negative but that testing would continue every week.

H5N1 is one of the few bird flu types to infect humans; however, officials in the United States said the case diagnosed on Friday posed a low danger to people.

The USDA recommended poultry farmers check their safety procedures to ensure the health of their flocks and that persons working with wild birds should wear gloves.

According to the World Organization for Animal Health, many bird flu outbreaks have been observed in recent weeks across Europe, Africa, and Asia, mainly owing to the H5N1 subtype of the H5 lineage. According to the organization, further outbreaks are expected in the following months.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not medical advice, and please consult a doctor before making any decision that could impact your health.