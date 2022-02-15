3 safest cities in Tennessee

Image byChelsea Nowak/ Flickr

Tennessee is well known for its natural beauty, culture, delicious food, and historical significance. The most visited national park in the United States is the Great Smoky Mountains, National Park.

Despite higher-than-average crime rates, property and violent crime rates decreased for the third year in a row. Property crime decreased by 6%, from 28.3 to 26.5 incidences per 1,000, while violent crime decreased by 3%.

With a population of around 7 million people, Tennessee is the second cheapest state in the US to live in. As a result, we'll talk about the safest cities in Tennessee today.

Here are the safest cities in Tennessee.

1. Church Hill

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) database, Church Hill ranks first as the safest city in Tennessee. With of population of about 6,700.

This is a popular growing area and for a good reason. The low crime rate, tax rate, and convenient location drive up home values in this area.

For the second year in a row, Church Hill has been named Tennessee's safest city, with no violent crimes and only ten property crimes reported. The safest cities have a violent crime rate of 10 incidences per 1,000 people, which is 88 percent lower than the national average.

2. Signal Mountain

A peaceful suburb of Chattanooga lies on Walden Ridge at the southern end of the Cumberland Plateau. And the city is known for its hiking trails and tranquil lakes, with a population of about 9,000 residents.

The city's residents greatly appreciate signal Mountain's safety. The crime rate is 80% lower than the national average, with an 88 percent lower violent crime rate and a 79 percent lower property crime rate; however, Signal Mountain received an A+ rating on Areavibes.

3. Oakland

Oakland is one of the safest places to live in Tennessee, and the town is located in Fayette County, with a population of about 8,107 residents.

Oakland has a crime rate almost 60 percent lower than the national average and a violent crime rate of 37 percent.

