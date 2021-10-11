Experts Warn Deadly Infectious Disease Spreading In Florida.

Image by cottonbro/Pexels

Mosquito-borne disease alert issued by Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH Collier). Department of Health (DOH Collier) has confirmed three cases of West Nile virus on Thursday, Oct. 7.

In recent weeks, heavy rain and warm temperatures have led to an increased population of mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus. The state Department of Public Health newly raised the risk level of the virus to moderate in the city.

The county is below a mosquito-borne illness advisory, which means there is a heightened concern that individuals may get infected.

According to the DPH, people over the age of 50 are at a higher chance of severe infection.

City and state officials request citizens to use precautions against getting the West Nile virus spread to humans by biting a mosquito infected with the virus.

This initial case of West Nile Virus should recall us all to take precautions on mosquito bites by removing frozen water from our home, particularly after recent heavy rain and flooding, and applying repellents when we spend time outdoors, especially from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active," Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), several infected persons does not have any symptoms but in extreme west Nile virus Symptoms:

High fever

Headache

Stiff neck

Muscle weakness or paralysis

Confusion

Vision loss

Stupor,

Disorientation

Coma

Tremors and convulsions

Numbness and paralysis.

Prevention of virus include:

Use insect repellent with DEET.

Cover your skin with long pants, wear shocks, shoes and long sleeve cloth.

The first Nile virus case was reported in 2021 on Sep.1.

Health officials said, "the chance of West Nile virus had been "slow to increase this year" but then confirmed six more human cases last month."

Are you anxious about the spreading numbers of West Nile Virus disease in Florida? Leave your opinion in the comment section and share this story on social media.

Disclaimer: This article is not medical advice it is only for informational purpose. please consult a doctor before making any decisions that could impacts your health.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.