Orchard Lake Resurfacing and Safety-Improvement Project: Start Date Delayed to July 10

The start date of the Orchard Lake resurfacing and safety-improvement project in West Bloomfield Township, Orchard Lake Village, Keego Harbor, and Sylvan Lake has been pushed back from July 6 to July 10 due to weather.

The project will involve closing Commerce Road at Orchard Lake Road and northbound/eastbound Orchard Lake Road from Commerce Road south to Rycroft St. for the first 35 days of construction. Detour routes have been established for affected traffic.

The project, costing approximately $4.8 million, will be funded by the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC), along with contributions from other local entities. The project includes lane conversions, reconstruction, resurfacing, and ADA compliance upgrades.

Access to businesses along Orchard Lake Road will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists are advised to use caution in work zones.