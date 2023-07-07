MDOT Begins Resurfacing and Installing ADA-Compliant Sidewalks at M-100/M-43 Intersection in Grand Ledge

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing and installing pavement markings and ADA-compliant sidewalks at the M-100/M-43 intersection in Grand Ledge.

The project will start on Monday, July 10, 2023, and is expected to be completed by Friday, August 4, 2023.

During this time, drivers should anticipate lane closures on M-100 and M-43, and it is advised to use alternate routes.