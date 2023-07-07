Canton, MI

Access Statewide Partner Libraries on Libby: A Guide for Canton Public Library Cardholders

Michigan Updates
Starting July 5, 2023, Canton Public Library cardholders can borrow items from participating consortiums across Michigan. To get started, download the Libby app and tap on the Menu at the bottom of the screen. Then, tap on Add Library and search for the following consortiums: Great Lakes Digital Libraries, Lakeland Digital Library, Midwest Cooperative for Library Services, Suburban Library Cooperative, Up North Michigan Consortium, White Pine Library Cooperative, and Woodlands Library Cooperative. Each consortium needs to be added separately.

Visit here for more details

More from Michigan Updates

Michigan State

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Expands Weatherization Program to Benefit Low-Income Residents of Multifamily Affordable Housing

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has expanded its Weatherization Assistance Program to benefit low-income residents of multifamily affordable housing.

Read full story
Zeeland, MI

Family Fun Week: Movies, Crafts, Music, Storytime, and More!

On Monday, July 10, there will be a Monday Movie featuring "Coco" in the North Activity Room from 10:00am - 12:00pm. Miss Jess will be hosting the event with free popcorn. On Tuesday, July 11, there will be a Creation Station from 6:30pm - 7:30pm in the West Activity Room. This event is for creating various crafts, with all materials provided. It is most appropriate for children ages 3-7.

Read full story
Kalamazoo, MI

Promoting Social Justice and Advocacy: Insights from Civil Rights Activist Dr. Jerome Reide at WMU-Cooley Law School's Social Justice Lunch Hour

Dr. Jerome Reide, a civil rights activist and legislative liaison for the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, spoke at WMU-Cooley Law School's Social Justice Lunch Hour. He emphasized the importance of students getting involved in their communities and working towards a more inclusive and diverse society.

Read full story
Hillsdale, MI

Emmy Smith Wins Winter 2023 Extra Inch Award for Exceptional Service to Patients

Emmy Smith, from Environmental Services, has been awarded the Winter 2023 Extra Inch Award for going above and beyond in her service to patients. Colleagues Nicole Meyers and Brittany Schutte nominated Emmy for her exceptional kindness and dedication.

Read full story
Michigan State

Consumers Energy Faces Investigation by MPSC for Malfunctioning Meters, Estimated Billing, and Service Delays

The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) has launched an investigation into Consumers Energy Co. following numerous complaints from customers. The complaints involve malfunctioning natural gas meters, potential overbilling due to extended estimated meter reading, and delays in new service installations for electric and gas customers. Customers have reported malfunctioning meters that are not showing the amount of electricity used, leading to abnormally high bills due to estimated readings. Consumers Energy has been transitioning its advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) electric meters from 3G cellular technology to 4G-based meters. However, the MPSC found that Consumers was estimating bills for customers with 3G meters even before cellular phone companies discontinued 3G service in January 2023. Consumers had been aware of the malfunctions since 2020, but did not disclose the issue when seeking a meter testing waiver. The MPSC believes Consumers may be in violation of several sections of the MPSC's Consumer Standards and Billing Practices.

Read full story
3 comments
Battle Creek, MI

Man Injured in Shooting on McKinley Avenue in Battle Creek, Michigan

One man was injured in a shooting on McKinley Avenue in Battle Creek, Michigan. The victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the leg after a man and woman were arguing on his front porch.

Read full story
Flint, MI

Remembering Former Flint Mayor James A. Sharp Jr.: A Community Champion's Lasting Impact

Former Flint Mayor James A. Sharp Jr. has died at the age of 90 in Arizona. The City of Flint will lower flags to half-staff in his honor. Funeral arrangements are still being made, but a service will be held in Flint, with his final resting place being Arlington National Cemetery.

Read full story
Richmond, MI

Family Movie Night Under the Stars: DOG in Beebe Street Park

On July 22nd, Beebe Street Park will host a free family movie night where attendees can bring blankets, chairs, and snacks. The movie, called DOG, follows the story of ex-Army Ranger Jackson Briggs, played by Channing Tatum. Despite struggling with physical and emotional scars, Briggs is determined to prove himself and agrees to drive a troubled veteran service dog named Lulu from Oregon to Arizona for her handler's funeral.

Read full story
Ypsilanti, MI

City Council Meeting: Hybrid In-Person/Virtual Access

The City of Ypsilanti will hold a hybrid in-person/virtual City Council meeting on July 11, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at 1 South Huron, Ypsilanti, MI 48197.

Read full story
Interlochen, MI

Open house scheduled to discuss 2025 US-31 rebuilding project near Interlochen

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will hold an open house to discuss plans for rebuilding a 7.8-mile section of US-31 from Sullivan Road in Green Lake Township, Grand Traverse County, to Reynolds Road in Inland Township, Benzie County, in 2025.

Read full story
Grand Traverse County, MI

Concrete Repairs and Detour Announced for Chums Corner Intersection in Grand Traverse County

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be conducting full-depth concrete repairs and joint sealing at the US-31/M-37/Beitner Road intersection in Grand Traverse County. This follows previous upgrades to the intersection's traffic signals and the addition of pedestrian crossing signals and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps.

Read full story
Bay County, MI

Construction Begins on US-10 in Bay County: Lane Closures and Traffic Shifts Planned

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be starting the next phase of construction on US-10 in Bay County. This will involve lane closures in both directions of US-10 as crews prepare to shift all traffic to the eastbound side. The project is part of a $32.8 million investment to rebuild westbound US-10 from 7 Mile Road to Bay City. It includes bridge maintenance at Three Mile Road, replacing a culvert at Culver Creek, and replacing the Mackinaw Road overpass in May 2024. The project also involves adding two roundabouts to mitigate congestion and replacing current traffic signals.

Read full story
1 comments
Mackinac Island, MI

Downtown Mackinac Island: A Haven of Activities for Every Visitor

Once you arrive on the ferry boat in downtown Mackinac Island, there is plenty to do and see. Despite its small size, many visitors choose to stay downtown as there is a wide range of activities available.

Read full story
Lansing, MI

Potter Park Zoo's Critical Conservation Effort: Sending 2000 Tadpoles to Save Endangered Puerto Rican Crested Toads

Potter Park Zoo has participated in a conservation effort by sending 2000 Puerto Rican crested toad tadpoles to Puerto Rico. The initiative is led by the Puerto Rican Crested Toad Conservancy (PRCTC), which aims to reintroduce the endangered species into the wild.

Read full story
Hillsdale, MI

Litchfield Health Clinic to Merge with Reading Health Clinic: Providing Patients with More Resources and a Functional Space

Litchfield Health Clinic in Hillsdale, Michigan will merge with Reading Health Clinic, resulting in nurse practitioner Rachel Stump and her team relocating to the Reading location. This move will provide patients with access to more resources and a more functional space.

Read full story
1 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Veterans' Home Rededicates Historic Hebe Fountain

The Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids (MVHGR) will be celebrating the return of the historic Hebe Fountain to its campus on July 8, 2023. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

Read full story
Bellevue, MI

Planning Events and Connecting Alumni: A Conversation with Lori Otto, Director of Alumni Engagement

The director of alumni engagement has been in the position for almost a year. One of the main responsibilities is to plan events and activities that keep alumni connected to their alma mater.

Read full story
Washtenaw County, MI

Sugarloaf Lake Beach Closed Due to High Levels of E. coli Bacteria

The Washtenaw County Health Department has closed Sugarloaf Lake Beach in Waterloo Recreation Area due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. The closure is effective immediately and will remain in effect until follow-up tests show safe levels for swimming.

Read full story
Berrien County, MI

MDOT Announces Road Repair Projects on US-12 and M-60 to Boost Economy and Create Jobs in Cass and Berrien Counties

The Michigan Department of Transportation will be starting road and bridge repair projects next week in Cass and Berrien counties. The repairs will include work on US-12 and M-60 between M-139 and Leet Road.

Read full story
Cass County, MI

Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency Expands Services with Acquisition of Cass County HARA

Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency (SMCAA) has acquired the Cass County Housing Assessment Resource Agency (HARA) to support its mission of empowering people in need and helping them achieve economic security.

Read full story

