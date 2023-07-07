Access Statewide Partner Libraries on Libby: A Guide for Canton Public Library Cardholders

Starting July 5, 2023, Canton Public Library cardholders can borrow items from participating consortiums across Michigan. To get started, download the Libby app and tap on the Menu at the bottom of the screen. Then, tap on Add Library and search for the following consortiums: Great Lakes Digital Libraries, Lakeland Digital Library, Midwest Cooperative for Library Services, Suburban Library Cooperative, Up North Michigan Consortium, White Pine Library Cooperative, and Woodlands Library Cooperative. Each consortium needs to be added separately.

