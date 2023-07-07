Milestone Achievement: First Graduating Cohort of Radiologic Technology Students at Schoolcraft College

Students in Schoolcraft College's Radiologic Technology Program celebrated their graduation during a pinning ceremony held on June 26 at the Vistatech Center. This marked a significant milestone for the program, as it was the first cohort to graduate.

The program, which began last fall, prepares students to work in the field of radiologic technology by exposing them to state-of-the-art technology and teaching them about patient care, human anatomy, radiographic equipment, safety, physics, and patient positioning. The field of radiologic technology is expected to grow, with job opportunities in hospitals, physicians' offices, and outpatient radiology clinics.

Upon completion of the program, students will be qualified to sit for the registry in their field of study. The second semester of the program involves training at hospital partners to learn radiologic examinations. While many graduates already have employment, they must also pass a national certification exam with the ARRT.