Midland Board of Review Meeting on July 18 to Review Poverty Exemptions and Veteran's Exemptions

Michigan Updates
The Midland Board of Review will hold a meeting on July 18 to consider poverty exemption applications, veteran's exemptions, and clerical errors.

The meeting will take place at Midland City Hall, and Public Act 74 of 1995 allows the board to review poverty exemption applications that were not previously considered in March.

Poverty exemption is granted based on income and asset levels, and qualified applicants may receive a percentage exemption from property taxes.

To be considered for the exemption, candidates must submit an application form, their 2022 income tax return, and other proof of income by July 14.

Disabled veterans and their unremarried, surviving spouses may apply for an exemption of real property taxes under MCL 211.7b.

To qualify for the exemption in 2023, an "Affidavit for Disabled Veterans Exemption" must be filed with the Assessor's Office.

All necessary forms can be obtained from the Assessor's Office at Midland City Hall.

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Michigan

Kalamazoo, MI

Four Arrested Following Shooting Incident in Kalamazoo Residential Area: KDPS Seeks Public Assistance in Ongoing Investigation

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) arrested four suspects following a shooting incident in a residential area. The incident, which took place on July 26, 2023, involved gunfire being directed at an occupied residence. Chief Boysen of the KDPS was on the scene and witnessed three armed individuals fleeing the area. These suspects, along with their getaway driver, were later apprehended by officers after a high-speed chase.

Flint, MI

Flint Strong": Water Tower Renovation Symbolizes Resilience Amid Severe Weather Conditions

Flint is bracing for severe weather conditions with storms predicted to hit the area this afternoon. The forecast includes potential isolated tornadoes, large hail, torrental rain, localized flooding, and damaging wind. To ensure the safety of staff and residents, Flint City Hall will shut its doors to the public at 3:30 p.m. today.

Jackson, MI

Jackson HRC Seeks Nominations for Volunteer, Diversity, and Inclusion Awards

The City of Jackson Human Relations Commission (HRC) is calling for nominations for its annual awards event, which recognizes Jackson residents and organizations that have made significant contributions to volunteering, diversity and inclusion. To be held on September 27, the Harold White Sr. Awards Breakfast will take place at the MLK Recreation Center. Those wishing to nominate individuals or organizations for the awards can do so through the city's website until August 15.

Michigan State

Eastern US Suffers Poor Air Quality Due to Canadian Wildfires: American Lung Association Provides Safety Tips

Areas throughout the Eastern United States, including parts of Michigan, are experiencing poor air quality due to smoke from large wildfires in Canada. The smoke is causing elevated unhealthy fine particle readings on the Air Quality Index, and some parts of the state are listed as having "unhealthy" air quality. This could lead to health effects for some members of the public, while sensitive groups could experience serious health effects.

Madison Heights, MI

DTE Energy Prepares for Severe Weather: Urges Public Safety and Caution Over Potential Power Outages

DTE Energy is monitoring an emerging weather system predicted to move across its service area, which could include large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and flooding in some regions. This storm may knock down trees and branches, particularly those already weakened by severe weather last week, potentially leading to downed power lines and service disruption. The company's Storm Response Team is fully prepared and on high alert to address any power outages caused by the weather as quickly and safely as possible.

Garden City, MI

Public Works Department Prepares for Storm Cleanup and National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The Department of Public Works will initiate storm cleanup efforts once the storm has subsided. The public is urged to report any downed trees or blocked storm drains. Reports can be submitted online.

Utica, MI

Utica Jul 26 Weekly Crime Report

During the week of July 26, the city of Utica reported a total of 24 crime incidents. The most recurrent crime type was 'Suspicious Situation' with a total of 9 cases, followed by 'Other' with 5 cases. Notably, the 'Other' category largely consisted of 'Disorderly' incidents, which can be categorized under 'Assault'. Other crimes reported include 'Trespass', 'Disturbance', 'Theft', and 'Vandalism' with 2 incidents each, and 'Assault' and 'Arrest' with 1 incident each. These crimes were spread across different addresses in the city, with some areas experiencing multiple incidents.

Detroit, MI

Detroit Jul 26 Weekly Crime Report

Last week, the city of Detroit witnessed a total of 22 reported crime cases. The majority of these crimes, a total of 13, fell under the category of 'Other'. A closer look at the descriptions of these incidents reveals that most of them were calls for 'Special Attention', indicating potential threats or suspicious activities in various neighborhoods. Following 'Other', the next most common crime was 'Theft' with 4 reported cases. This was followed by 'Assault' and 'Disturbance', each with 2 reported cases, and 'Shooting' with a single reported case. It's important to note that these numbers only represent reported crimes and the actual number may be higher.

Oakland County, MI

Oakland County Jul 26 Weekly Crime Report

Last week, Oakland County witnessed a total of 10 reported crime cases, as per the data provided by the Oakland County Sheriff. The most prevalent crime type was Assault, accounting for six of the total cases. One case each of Arrest, Theft, Hit & Run, and an Other category, which upon further examination of the description, was found to be Disorderly Conduct, were also reported. The incidents took place across various locations within the county, with two Assault cases reported from the same address on Longview Drive.

Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills Jul 26 Weekly Crime Report

The past week in Rochester Hills saw a total of 9 crime cases reported, according to the latest data. The crimes were categorized into three types: Assault, Arrest, and Other. The majority of these cases were Assaults, which accounted for 6 of the total. Arrests followed with a count of 2, while the remaining case was categorized under 'Other'. The 'Other' case, which occurred on Crooks Road, was related to a failure to appear in court and obstructing justice, as gleaned from the description provided.

Norton Shores, MI

Norton Shores Jul 26 Weekly Crime Report

During the week of July 26, Norton Shores saw a total of 24 crime cases reported, ranging from Suspicious Situations to Assaults. Suspicious Situations took the lead, with 10 cases reported, followed by Assaults with 5 cases. Arguments trailed behind with 3 cases, and both Other types and Theft had 2 cases each. Vandalism and Arrests were the least reported crimes, with a single case each. The two Other type cases were identified from their descriptions as Disorderly Conduct and General Non-Criminal activities.

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Grosse Pointe Woods Jul 26 Weekly Crime Report

Over the past week, the Grosse Pointe Woods area has seen a total of 19 reported criminal incidents, as revealed in the latest crime report released on July 26. The crimes reported were classified into five categories: Other, Assault, Disturbance, Shooting, and Burglary. Of these, 'Other' crimes, which included incidents requiring 'Special Attention' and one involving a 'Person with Weapon', topped the list with six reported cases. Assault and Disturbance followed with four cases each, while Shooting and Burglary were reported three and two times, respectively. The reported crimes were distributed across several neighborhoods, with Moross-Morang, Yorkshire Woods, and Regent Park appearing most frequently in the report.

Redford Charter Township, MI

Redford Jul 26 Weekly Crime Report

In the week ending July 26, Redford recorded a total of 23 crime cases, with the most prevalent being six cases categorized as 'Other'. These 'Other' cases, upon closer inspection, were primarily incidents requiring 'Special Attention' and reports of 'Person with Weapon'. Other significant crime categories included Theft, Vandalism, Disturbance, and Burglary, each with three or four instances. It's worth noting that there were also two cases each of Assault and Shooting, highlighting the presence of violent crimes in the city.

Muskegon Heights, MI

Muskegon Heights Jul 26 Weekly Crime Report

In the past week, the city of Muskegon Heights has seen a total of 21 reported crime cases. The most common crime was assault, with 11 cases reported, followed by theft and other, each with 3 cases. The category 'Other' includes instances of obstructing justice and ordinance violation. There were also 2 cases of vandalism, 1 arrest, and 1 suspicious situation. The assaults were primarily non-aggravated, with descriptions ranging from simple assault or domestic to intimidation or stalking. Theft cases mainly involved motor vehicles or theft from a motor vehicle.

East Grand Rapids, MI

East Grand Rapids Jul 26 Weekly Crime Report

Last week, East Grand Rapids reported a total of 28 crime cases. The most common crime type was Theft, with 16 reported incidents. This was followed by 'Other' types of crimes, which accounted for five cases. Upon examining the descriptions of these 'Other' cases, it was found that they largely involved disorderly persons and loitering. Three cases were categorized as Suspicious Situations, while Trespass, Assault, Vandalism, and Arrest each had one case reported. The reported crimes occurred in various locations throughout the city, with a concentration in the 28th St SE Kentwood and Wealthy St SE East Grand Rapids areas.

Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Jul 26 Weekly Crime Report

The city of Kalamazoo was a hotbed of criminal activity last week, with a total of 24 crime cases being reported. The most common type of crime was assault, which accounted for 14 cases. This was followed by vandalism and theft, with 4 and 3 cases respectively. Other reported crimes included a single case of robbery, burglary, and another incident classified as 'Other'. The latter, upon further investigation, was found to be a case of operating under the influence of drugs. The crimes were spread out across various locations in the city, with the most serious incident, an assault with intent to murder, taking place on the 2200 block of Portage St.

Troy, MI

Roma Murthy Assumes Presidency of Rotary Club of Troy, Recognized with District Sylvia Whitlock Award

Roma Murthy has taken over the reins of the service-oriented Rotary Club of Troy from its former President Mahendra Kenkre. She has been an active member at the Rotary District level, focusing on membership growth and retention. Murthy has also played a significant role in organizing numerous women's panels, including an event with Jennifer Jones, the first female President of Rotary International.

Northville, MI

Public Input Sought for Northville Parks & Recreation's 5-Year Master Plan Development

Northville Parks & Recreation is asking for the public's help in shaping its future. The organization has launched an online survey to gather information on how the community enjoys its recreation programs and parks. The feedback received from this survey will be critical in shaping the future projects and operations of Northville Parks & Recreation for the next several years as part of their new 5-Year Parks Master Plan.

Kalamazoo, MI

Two Separate Shooting Incidents Leave 4 Injured in Kalamazoo, Investigations Underway

On July 23, 2023, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) responded to two separate shooting incidents in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The first incident occurred around 5:27 am. Officers arrived in response to a "shots fired" call on W. Michigan Avenue. Despite not finding anyone at the scene, they discovered multiple spent bullet casings. Subsequently, two juveniles were reported to have arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims, a 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, are both residents of Kalamazoo. The Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the case, which is still active, with no arrests made yet.

Battle Creek, MI

31-Year-Old Suspect Extradited and Charged in June Murder of Woman in Battle Creek

Battle Creek Police are currently investigating a murder that took place in the vicinity of Golden Avenue and Riverside Drive. At about 1:20 a.m., officers in the area heard gunshots and discovered a car at the edge of Riverside Park, where they found a woman inside with apparent gunshot wounds. Despite attempts by the Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance to save the woman, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

