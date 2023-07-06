Midland Board of Review Meeting on July 18 to Review Poverty Exemptions and Veteran's Exemptions

The Midland Board of Review will hold a meeting on July 18 to consider poverty exemption applications, veteran's exemptions, and clerical errors.

The meeting will take place at Midland City Hall, and Public Act 74 of 1995 allows the board to review poverty exemption applications that were not previously considered in March.

Poverty exemption is granted based on income and asset levels, and qualified applicants may receive a percentage exemption from property taxes.

To be considered for the exemption, candidates must submit an application form, their 2022 income tax return, and other proof of income by July 14.

Disabled veterans and their unremarried, surviving spouses may apply for an exemption of real property taxes under MCL 211.7b.

To qualify for the exemption in 2023, an "Affidavit for Disabled Veterans Exemption" must be filed with the Assessor's Office.

All necessary forms can be obtained from the Assessor's Office at Midland City Hall.