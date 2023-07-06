Exciting Summer in East Lansing: Live Concerts, Movie Nights, and Children's Fun

The City of East Lansing's Parks, Recreation, and Arts Department has announced the 2023 Summer Event Lineup, which features the Summer Concert Series, Moonlight Film Festival, and Play in the Park. All events are free to attend.

The Summer Concert Series will begin on July 7 with a live performance by Cross Eyed Strangers at Ann Street Plaza. The lineup for the series includes various local performers throughout July and August.

The Moonlight Film Festival will take place every other Thursday night in July and August at Valley Court Park, featuring movies such as "Shrek" and "Remember the Titans."

Play in the Park, an interactive entertainment series for children, will also be held on select Tuesdays in July and August at Valley Court Park.