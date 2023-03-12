How to Create Planners Using Affinity Publisher: Create A Custom Planner

Disclosure: This article references our course AffinityPublisher: Shortcuts to Creating a Dated Planner(Newbies Welcome!), but much of the content can benefit anyone that wants to create a planner. Creating a planner is great for individuals that have a unique process they follow or individuals that think differently and need their own planner for success. (Like those of us with ADHD - this includes me, and that is how I started using Affinity Publisher)

One of the best things you can do to create a dated planner easily, is to learn how to create planners using Affinity Publisher. There’s nothing like creating something from scratch; it gives you a sense of accomplishment and pride. The same goes for creating your own custom planner. From deciding on the design to organizing your days and tasks, planning your life can be fun and creative. So why not make it your own?

How to Create Planners Using Affinity Publisher Photo by Michelle Thomas - PrintablesBuzz.com

Not sure where to start? No worries! With the help of Affinity Publisher: Shortcut to Create a Dated Planner (Newbies Welcome), you can create a personalized planner that perfectly fits your needs. In this blog post, I’ll cover some tips for creating planners that work for you, using Affinity Publisher to make the process even easier.

This is just the beginning of a series of posts to help you get started on your planner in Affinity Publisher. Here are some tips for how to get started on the plan to create a planner that works for you.

Benefits of Creating Your Own Planner

Creating your own personalized planner has numerous benefits that make it a great choice for anyone. Here are some of the key advantages of creating your own planner:

1. Customize How You Organize Your Life – When you create your own planner, you can decide exactly how to organize your daily tasks and goals. You can choose the size and number of pages, pick out the type of paper, and decide how much detail you want to include in each section. With a custom planner, you can tailor it to suit your exact needs.

2. Choose How You Want To Track Your Progress – When you create your own planner, you can decide exactly how to track progress throughout the year. Whether it’s color-coding tasks or using checklists to mark off what you’ve accomplished, having an easy way to view progress makes staying organized even easier.

3. Get Creative With The Design – A custom planner gives you the freedom to get creative with its design and layout. You can add pictures or illustrations, different fonts or colors, or anything else that will keep your planner visually appealing while helping you stay motivated and on task throughout the day!

4. Save Money On Expensive Planners – Buying an expensive pre-made planner is often unnecessary when creating one from scratch is simpler and cheaper! With Affinity Publisher’s intuitive tools and templates, making a personalized dated planner is easy and budget friendly.

Creating a custom planner isn’t just about organizing tasks; it’s also about expressing yourself creatively! With Affinity Publisher’s user-friendly interface and simple shortcuts for making planners easily tailored for any lifestyle, anyone can make their own unique design that works perfectly for them!

Learn more about - Affinity Publisher: Shortcuts to Creating a Dated Planner (Newbies Welcome!)

Choose Your Design

The first step in creating a custom planner is deciding what type of design will work best for you. The design should reflect your personality and lifestyle, whether you want something more traditional or experimental.

There are several areas of flexibility. Think about color schemes and layout options when choosing a design, such as choosing between vertical, horizontal, or do you want a daily or weekly layout.

Or maybe you’re feeling adventurous, why not try out an entirely new style? You can also get creative with page designs and add elements like charts and graphs to help track progress or visualize goals. And don’t forget those really fun stickers.

Tips for Choosing Your Design

Choosing a design for your planner can be an exciting but daunting task. There are so many options out there!

To get started, take a peek at Pinterest or check out some planners on Amazon for inspiration. Keep a notepad handy and jot down what catches your eye. With the “Affinity Publisher: Shortcut to Create a Dated Planner (Newbies Welcome)” course, you’ll have the creative freedom to experiment with different designs and make changes easily.

So go ahead and unleash your inner artist!

Choose Your Style

Choosing a style for your planner is just as important as choosing the design. Think about how you want to organize your days and what type of layout will help you stay on track.

Do you prefer to plan your days out hour by hour, or do you like to have a broader view of your week? Also, consider your preferences… Are you a daily planner person, a weekly planner person, or more of a to-do list kind of person? The choice is yours!

Include the activities you want to track, such as work tasks, personal goals, or even meal planning. The key is to choose a style that matches your lifestyle and makes planning enjoyable. So take some time to explore different styles and find one that feels right for you. Happy planning!

Organize Your Content

Once you have decided on the design and style of your planner, it’s time to get down to business by organizing the content. This includes allocating sections for tasks, goals, guided journals, affirmations, habit tracking, meal planning, budgeting, and monthly and yearly overview calendars—whatever works for you!

In the course we find it helpful to outline the planner in a google sheet, this helps us keep our planner project under control. The very first lesson, after the welcome (of course), in Affinity Publisher: Shortcut to Create a Dated Planner is outlining the planner. We include our planning sheet as a guide to get you started.

A screenshot of the Planning Spreadsheet to design your dated planner. From: Affinity Publisher: Shortcuts for Creating a Dated Planner Photo by Michelle - PrintablesBuzz

To go along with your outline, you’ll also want to think about the content on the page. Look back at your inspiration, do you need more or less room on the page? How do you want your page organized? Remove the stuff you don’t need and make room for the areas you use often and run out of space.

This process will help keep the content organized while still allowing flexibility to adjust when needed. Having too many sections could lead to clutter and overwhelm which isn’t very helpful in keeping things organized in the long run!

Digital vs Printed Planners

When it comes to creating planners, there are two main options: digital or printed planners. The good news is that with Affinity Publisher, you don’t have to choose one over the other! You can create one planner that works for both scenarios with just the click of a checkbox.

Digital planners offer endless possibilities for customization, with zoomable writing surfaces and drag-and-drop stickers that allow you to unleash your creativity. With Affinity Publisher, you can easily create hyperlinked tabs that let you navigate your planner just like a traditional planner.

Printed planners, on the other hand, offer the satisfaction of writing directly onto paper and don’t require digital tools like expensive Apple Pencils and an iPad. Plus, they offer more portability since you don’t need a device like that iPad to carry them around.

Whether you prefer the convenience of a digital planner or the tactile experience of a printed planner, Affinity Publisher can help you create a planner that works for you. And with our course, Affinity Publisher: Shortcut to Create a Dated Planner, you can learn how to create a planner that’s perfect for your needs, whether you choose to go digital, printed or both!

Ultimately it comes down to personal preference as both types of planners have their benefits depending on what kind of user experience you are looking for!

Creating Your Planner in Affinity Publisher

In reality, there are just a few tech-related steps to creating a planner in Affinity Publisher. I do a lot of tech walkthroughs in the course Affinity Publisher: Shortcut to Create a Dated Planner (Newbies Welcome).

As a matter of fact, at the time of writing this, there are 7, but 8 & 9 are coming soon. As students ask technical questions, I use my love of explaining tech in video format and add it to the course.

So let’s talk about some basic steps…

Setting Up the Page

The first hurdle is choosing a planner size. You can use the same size if you are doing a printable and digital planner with just a few special setup tweaks. Take some time with this one if you want to use the same planner layout for both a digital and printable planner.

If you are going for a digital layout and a printable layout you will want to use facing pages.

Page Setup for Planners in Affinity Publisher Screenshot Photo by Michelle - PrintablesBuzz

Don’t be me. When I started this process I didn’t realize this and I did a 11×8.5 inch layout for all my digital horizontal planners. Huge mistake. I am now reworking them because they don’t provide the flexibility of doing both printed and digital planners.

Thank goodness I used digital assets and I’m able to just plop all my templates back on the page. (I show you how to do this in Shortcuts)

Setting Up Your Master Pages in Affinity Publisher

Now it’s time to set up Master Pages. Master Pages can be complex or simple. The first time I read the Affinity Help on Master Pages, it was more than a bit daunting. And I read tech manuals for a living.

So I want to make this simple.

You want a master page for anything that is going to repeat in your planner. A few examples of this would be daily pages, weekly pages, monthly pages, and dated to-do lists. You can expand this to budget trackers and the list goes on. If the page is going to repeat and/or you want it dated make a master page.

Below are the four master pages we use in Affinity Publisher: Shortcut to Create a Dated Planner. I use this sample planner to create a 30-day dated daily to-do list planner and I show you how to import the dates and link the tabs. You know, all the things.

Master Pages In Affinity Publisher. Photo by Michelle - PrintablesBuzz

Create Your Pages

Now the next fun part. Create your actual pages. This is really easy if you have master pages for most of your stuff, and you should have that. 🙂

This is where it starts to come together and look like a planner. It’s time to create the pages, and add your Master Page to them. I show adding master pages in the shortcuts course if this sounds like total magic to you.

This really is the quickest part.

Planner Pages with Master Pages Applied Photo by Michelle - PrintablesBuzz

Import Your Data

It’s time for the total magic that makes Affinity Publisher the choice for creating planners, particularly if you have ADHD and dyslexia as I do. With Affinity Publisher, you can import the dates into your planner.

This process is similar to the old word processing feature called mail merge. In order to import you need to put placeholders for your data like was done in a mail merge. And an Excel Spreadsheet holds all the data that is merged with the Publisher file.

Although this process is simple it can feel daunting, after explaining it several times I created a tech walkthrough for the daily to-do’s planner I show in this post. The videos in the course are short, actionable, and detailed walking you through each step.

Video Screenshot – Setting up Affinity Publisher Data Import Photo by Michelle - PrintablesBuzz

Linking For Digital Planners Only

The final creative step for creating a digital planner is adding the links. This can be a time-consuming task. And to be honest, if you have memory issues, ADHD, or dyslexia as I do it can feel like a never-ending task filled with errors.

So I created some shortcuts and added those shortcuts to the class. In reality, the process is easy. You choose what you want to link, click Command K and choose Type: Page, and then choose the page number to link.

Video Screenshot of a Tech Walk-Through for Adding Links to a Digital Planner Photo by Michelle - PrintablesBuzz

But the reality is, it’s really easy to link the wrong page number, and then your planner is a total mess. So we use a planning spreadsheet that takes about 5 minutes to create (less if you take the class and have our template), and it makes linking a lot easier and less error-prone.

Export to PDF

Both printable planners and digital planners require the PDF format. Affinity Publisher has the ability to export to several “types” of PDF. And no not all PDF exports are the same. When you go to export you will want to choose the “correct” export.

The export for digital planners I use is the PDF (digital – high quality). This works great. There is one caveat. And all planners should be less than 50 MB if you are selling them. So for the planners in our shop, we may compress them if the file size is too big.

Exporting a PDF in Affinity Publisher with Links For A Digital Planner Photo by Michelle - PrintablesBuzz

Our favorite free tool for compressing is SmallPDF.com. This tool has been reliable for us, but there are plenty of other options if you search “Free Online PDF Compression software”.

Print or Upload to Device

Your final step is to print your printable planner or upload the PDF to your annotation software of choice.

If you are looking for more information on using a digital planner definitely check out our post-Digital Planning For Beginners – What is digital Planning? In this post, we help you get started with digital planning and talk about different annotation software you can use for your new planner.

If you’re going to print out your planner, I must say I love our new printer that prints double-sided! I’m really enjoying printing out my planner and turning it into my own disc-bound planner. It’s my own version of a Happy Planner and it works amazing for me. I have my weekly layout and to-do list in there. But oh my, I love the automatic double-sided printing.

Creating A Planner Has Never Been Easier

Creating a planner has never been easier than now thanks to technology but nothing beats the satisfaction of designing your own planner from start-to-finish!

This fun and creative process goes so much smoother with Affinity Publisher. It allows you to easily design and customize your planner to fit your unique needs and style.

Whether you prefer a digital or printed planner, the possibilities are endless.

Your choice depends completely upon what type of user experience appeals most to you. So take some time over this decision and feel confident that whatever option works best for you will make all the difference in helping plan out your life effectively!

Just know if you’re feeling overwhelmed or don’t know where to start, don’t worry! Shortcuts to Creating a Dated Planner is the perfect course to help you get started. With step-by-step guidance and expert tips, you’ll learn how to create a planner that’s tailored to your preferences and lifestyle.

With these few tips in mind, I hope that creating your own personal planner is an enjoyable journey full of creative exploration while staying organized at the same time! Good luck!