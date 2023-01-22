Suicide Victims and Survivors

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

Today’s topic will be striking but important to bring to the table. It is about suicide. I would like to begin my letter to you by informing you that those who contemplate and commit suicide are not low class people to be cast aside and ridiculed. They are human beings with very real roles in life. They are moms, dads, uncles, aunts, daughters, sons, relatives, and friends. God loves them just as much as He loves those who do not think about and commit this action.

I would like to draw insight to common factors, at least from my own experience, that may lead someone to take themselves out of this world.

1) They are single moms.

2) They are in poverty.

3) They have no college or even high school education.

4) They tried but could not complete their education.

5) They’re sixteen years old with a one-year-old son, pregnant with twins, and is too weak and too poor to provide for them, so government benefits are needed.

6) Their kids are wild because while they suffer through the bills, putting food on the table, and other life trials, they neglect to discipline their kids. Try living under these conditions. You will see how you do.

7) Someone made them feel subhuman for one or all of these factors. You know how cruel your radical aunt and your unsympathetic neighbor can be to people who do not meet their standards.

There are suicide preventions methods you can take to ensure the vulnerable do not act on their desires. They really do not want to go. They just want to escape their pain that some people make worse for them.

1) You can offer three hours of your time to babysit for the single moms in your proximity.

2) You can buy groceries for them.

3) You can keep your mouth closed about your own degrees and achievements, especially when in the presence of single, impoverished moms. My third degree is never allowed out when I am in the presence of such people. He could do so much damage. My other two could do damage, too, but number three will pack the biggest punch to someone struggling with these factors and their mental health. Present yourself as a human, and the receivers will feel human.

4) Send seasonal cards, such as Valentine’s Day cards, St. Patrick’s Day cards, Christmas cards, and even May Day cards, to people you know are suffering with their mental health. If you can, buy tiny presents for them. They do not have to be large $20 stuffed animals. They can be $1 heart candy boxes.

5) Be a jolly person who helps them see that light exists and that God truly does love them just as much as He loves everyone else. Not everyone will shame them for their unfortunate circumstances.

PS: If anyone is going through a hard time or needs attention brought to them ASAP, let me know. I will write you an article to get your voice and story heard. I already wrote two for my friends in need.

Littlepreacherkiss@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/michelle.nuss.1