Be Kind to Yourself and Others

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

I noticed a lot of moms and even some grandmas on my Facebook page feel depressed. This depression comes from societal pressures, pressures they place on themselves, and the often harsh words spoken to them by others. I notice numerous sisters post online that they feel discontent with themselves as they push through their motherhood journeys. These are the reasons I gathered are the culprits for their depression:

1) They do not have a college or even high school degree.

2) They tried college but were unsuccessful because they had to care for their energetic child or children.

3) Their children do not heed to 400-year-old European standards of behaving.

4) They need government benefits to feed their children.

5) Somebody somewhere at sometime shamed them for these aspects.

I write to say please find it in your heart to love yourself and others. A person may not meet your standards, and they may not be like you on the outside. However, each person was, as Genesis 1:27 shows, created in God’s own image. This means everyone is equally loved by God and should be loved by their brothers and sisters. We may be thousands of miles apart. You might live in the USA, and someone else might live in Kenya, but in God’s mind, we are of the same family. He created Adam and Eve, and every person born since then shares Adam and Eve’s blood, so that means we really are blood siblings. Embrace everyone in a compassionate hug no matter how different they may be from you.

One last tip: Help the depressed feel loved.