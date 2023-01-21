Be Kind to Yourself and Others

Michelle Nuss

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

I noticed a lot of moms and even some grandmas on my Facebook page feel depressed. This depression comes from societal pressures, pressures they place on themselves, and the often harsh words spoken to them by others. I notice numerous sisters post online that they feel discontent with themselves as they push through their motherhood journeys. These are the reasons I gathered are the culprits for their depression:

1) They do not have a college or even high school degree.

2) They tried college but were unsuccessful because they had to care for their energetic child or children.

3) Their children do not heed to 400-year-old European standards of behaving.

4) They need government benefits to feed their children.

5) Somebody somewhere at sometime shamed them for these aspects.

I write to say please find it in your heart to love yourself and others. A person may not meet your standards, and they may not be like you on the outside. However, each person was, as Genesis 1:27 shows, created in God’s own image. This means everyone is equally loved by God and should be loved by their brothers and sisters. We may be thousands of miles apart. You might live in the USA, and someone else might live in Kenya, but in God’s mind, we are of the same family. He created Adam and Eve, and every person born since then shares Adam and Eve’s blood, so that means we really are blood siblings. Embrace everyone in a compassionate hug no matter how different they may be from you.

One last tip: Help the depressed feel loved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JlbRP_0kLd59It00
Photo bySharon PittawayonUnsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Love God Peace Christian Mothe

Comments / 11

Published by

I just want to help others see how important God is in their lives.

Tripp, SD
11 followers

More from Michelle Nuss

Suicide Victims and Survivors

Today’s topic will be striking but important to bring to the table. It is about suicide. I would like to begin my letter to you by informing you that those who contemplate and commit suicide are not low class people to be cast aside and ridiculed. They are human beings with very real roles in life. They are moms, dads, uncles, aunts, daughters, sons, relatives, and friends. God loves them just as much as He loves those who do not think about and commit this action.

Read full story
7 comments

Disciple in Need: Nakhosi Peter

I greet you in God’s name. I am a humble servant to my Master. I tend to His garden, and I tend to His flock of sheep. Today, my master asked me to help yet another brother. The brother’s name is Simon Peter Nakhosi just like the bold disciple in the Bible who tried to protect Jesus from Caiaphas and his crew. Simon Peter Nakhosi is a hardworking disciple of Jesus Christ just like the disciple for whom he is named. He would like to immigrate to the United States of America for work.

Read full story

Feed a Sheep: Lutaaya Martin Needs Food

I greet you in God’s name. I hope you are ready to make a positive difference in someone’s life. The Lord is calling you to do so. He wants you to bless Lutaaya Martin with food to eat and water to drink. Help him see that the Lord truly does care for him.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy