Bill to declassify information related to the origin of COVID-19 passes and awaits Biden's final approval. Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously voted to approve a bill on March 10, 2023, that would require the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to declassify information related to the origins of COVID-19. The bill has now passed both the U.S. Senate and House and now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for final approval.

U.S. Senate Bill (S.) 619, which will be cited as the "COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023", states that identifying the origin of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19) is critical for preventing a similar pandemic from occurring in the future. The bill states that there is reason to believe that the Covid-19 pandemic may have originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Sponsoring (S.) 619 is Senator Josh Hawley. The office of Senator Hawley received a letter from the Chinese Embassy urging Senator Josh Hawley to abandon his efforts to declassify intelligence related to any potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origins of the Covid pandemic.

United States Senator Josh Hawley responded to the letter from the Chinese Embassy stating this:

"Dear President Xi, Today the U.S. House of Representatives followed the Senate in unanimously adopting my bill to declassify U.S. government intelligence on the origins of the COVID virus. I know you are keenly interested in this bill, your own Communist officials have written to my office demanding we renounce it, in their usual lecturing, idiotic style. But the bill will soon be law, unless you can convince President Biden to veto it. Time is up. Come clean about your role in spreading COVID to the world. Very sincerely yours, Josh Hawley, United States Senator."

Mao Ning, a Chinese spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated:

"For some time now, the US has been politicizing, weaponizing, and instrumentalizing COVID origins-tracing. It has let a matter of science be dominated by lawmakers and the intelligence community and spread myths such as the “lab leak” theory without any evidence to discredit and attack China. We once again urge the US side to immediately stop political manipulation on this issue."

U.S. Senate Bill (S.) 619 would require the Director of National Intelligence, within 90 days of the bill’s enactment, to declassify and report to Congress all information on the potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of COVID-19. The bill would require that the report include:

Activities performed by the Wuhan Institute of Virology with or on behalf of the People’s Liberation Army.

Coronavirus research or other related activities performed at the Wuhan Institute of Virology prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology who fell ill in the autumn of 2019, including any such researcher.

The researcher’s name.



The researcher’s symptoms.



The date of the onset of the researcher’s symptoms.



The researcher’s role at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.



Whether the researcher was involved with or exposed to coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.



Whether the researcher visited a hospital while they were ill.



A description of any other actions taken by the researcher that may suggest they were experiencing a serious illness at the time.

The bill states that the Director of National Intelligence should declassify and make available to the public as much information as possible about the origin of COVID-19 so the United States and like-minded countries can identify the origin of COVID-19 as expeditiously as possible, and use that information to take all appropriate measures to prevent a similar pandemic from occurring again.